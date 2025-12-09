Thelma & Louise actress looks worlds away from her movie star days in low-key appearance

Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis looked so different when she stepped out in Miami for an afternoon of shopping over the weekend, clad in a blue loungewear set and black fluffy slippers as she perused the local stores.

The 69-year-old wore her brunette locks straight down past her shoulders and had a smile on her face during the rare outing.

© 305shock / BACKGRID Geena was seen strolling around Miami over the weekend

The Massachusetts-born actress has had quite the trajectory to stardom, after getting her big break in the 1982 comedy Tootsie alongside Jessica Lange and Dustin Hoffman.

The '80s marked an incredible decade for Geena, who starred in 1986's The Fly alongside her future husband, Jeff Goldblum, as well as in the cult classic 1988 film Beetlejuice and the 1988 comedy The Accidental Tourist, which won her an Oscar a year later.

She then followed this up with a string of classics, like 1991's Thelma & Louise with Susan Sarandon, and 1992's A League of Their Own with Tom Hanks and Madonna, as well as three incredibly successful Stuart Little films.

While Geena has worked steadily in Hollywood ever since, she noted that her work completely changed after she turned 40 years old. "I fell off the cliff," she told The Guardian in 2020.

© 305shock / BACKGRID The 69-year-old was one of the biggest actresses of the '90s

"[T]he great roles were incredibly scarce. It was a big difference."

She went on to launch the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004, after noticing the dire lack of female characters in the media.

© Corbis via Getty Images She was a model before she switched to acting

"Give female characters more to do, more to say, greater aspirations…give them more clothes," Geena said during a speech at the London Film Festival.

"And don't listen when people say [gender equality in Hollywood] has been fixed. We need to look to the numbers and make the sweeping changes that need to happen and make them now."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Her career took off in the early '80s

She continued: "Surely in the 21st Century we should be showing kids that boys and girls share the sandbox equally. Let's not embed a negative image. We are unwittingly training generation after generation to see men and women as unequal. We need to dramatically change the way women are depicted to children aged 11 and under."

The brunette beauty has also been open about her struggle with ADHD, which is a neurodevelopmental condition that makes it difficult to control impulses, to focus and to stay still.

She starred alongside Susan Sarandon in the cult classic Thelma & Louise

"I had started with a therapist, and I think by the second session she said, 'Has anyone told you, you have ADD?'" she recalled on Loose Women in 2022.

"I carried a huge burden of shame most of my life. I thought there was something wrong with me because I couldn't finish or start a lot of things. I found it very shameful. But when I found out there's a reason and I'm not a bad person, it was very interesting."

© Getty Images Geena is a fierce advocate for women in the media

The icon became a mother in her 40s, welcoming her daughter Alizeh, 23, and her twin sons Kaiis and Kian, 21, with her former partner, Reza Jarrahy.

'I'm really grateful that I had children in my 40s because I knew I'd be more involved. I didn't have a lot of self-esteem, but I was really determined that my children would have self-esteem," she said on Loose Women.