Kurt Russell teases wedding to Goldie Hawn could finally happen after 40 years together – what he said

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, in their almost 40 years together, have never been able to escape the question of when they'll get married, if they'll get married, and why not.

Their decades-long romance, or rather, lack of a marriage license, has long been an enigma to the media and fans alike, who for years have questioned them on their decision to remain as romantic partners, but not husband and wife.

The two first met while filming Disney's 1968 musical The One and Only, Genuine and eventually started dating after starring together in Swing Shift in 1983. Together they raised the First Wives Club actress' kids with Bill Hudson, Kate and Oliver Hudson, the Sky High actor's son with Season Hubley, Boston Russell, plus their own son Wyatt Russell.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease a marriage proposal in adorable throwback video

Though both Goldie and Kurt have long rebuffed the big marriage question – and once teased their Hollywood colleagues for it – maintaining they're not interested in walking down the aisle, in an unexpected turn of events, Kurt teased that lately, marriage has in fact been a topic of discussion with Goldie.

In a conversation with Extra alongside his son Wyatt – the two are currently co-stars on sci-fi series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – after the Marvel actor was asked how long he'd been married to his wife Meredith Hagner, Kurt was of course once again asked when he'd be getting married.

Reacting with a laugh, he said: "I've been going with my girl for 40 years…" before confessing: "You know what, it's come up in conversation, whereas it never used to."

© Getty Goldie and Kurt celebrated their 40th anniversary this year

Still, despite the plot twist revelation, he joked he "can't even go there" – while his son aptly noted it comes up in every interview – and explained: "We have both been married, we've both done that, and you know what, we've lived our life."

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son and long-term partner Kurt Russell recall challenging moment in family life in rare interview

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson is so grown up as he reunites with famous family after time apart

He continued: "We've had our family, our family continues to grow, it's fantastic." The beloved couple are in fact expecting their eighth grandchild, as Wyatt's wife Meredith is pregnant with their second child together.

© Getty The two are among Hollywood's most beloved and long lasting couples

Earlier this year, Goldie again received the age-old question during an appearance on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, and she declared at the time: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

When pressed to answer the question regardless, she said: "Because we had been married. And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business."

© Getty Together they've raised four children and seven grandchildren

"It's always ugly," she went on, adding: "Somebody actually has to take a look and say, 'How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'"

MORE: Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson share tender moment as they embrace in waterside tribute

© Getty Goldie and Kurt circa 1990 in New York City

"I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here," Goldie then explained.

"So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling," she concluded.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.