Hugh Laurie hasn't aged a day in intimate wedding photo with wife of 36 years

BBC viewers may know him as the villainous arms dealer Richard Roper in The Night Manager, but Hugh Laurie has long established himself as an impressive actor and comedian with a wide range of roles under his belt.

The Blackadder and House star first found fame as part of the comedy double act Fry and Laurie with fellow comedian and recent Traitors 'Big Dog' Stephen Fry. The pair rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, which is also around the time Hugh found love with his partner, Jo Green.

© BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie The actor plays Richard Roper in The Night Manager

Hugh Laurie and Jo Green's wedding

While it's unknown where they first met, Hugh and his wife Jo married in June 1989 at a registry office. The youthful-looking actor donned a grey suit with a blue shirt and patterned tie, while his bride wore an all-white suit, diamond drop earrings and a matching collar clip.

Both the bride and groom attached flowers to their lapels and were pictured with huge grins on their faces on their happy day.

© Alamy Stock Photo Hugh and Jo on their wedding day 16th June 1989

WATCH: The Night Manager Trailer

Who is Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager?

Labelled "the worst man in the world", Hugh's character Richard is a well-educated, charming businessman who sells arms to the highest bidder and isn't afraid to sacrifice lives along the way. While he was presumed dead after the first season of the hit BBC show, he returned with a vengeance in the second instalment, which aired a decade after the first and concluded on Sunday evening.

After the explosive finale, which left two major characters dead, viewers are hopeful Hugh will return for a third instalment. The actor executive produces the series alongside Tom Hiddleston and John le Carré, the author of the book on which the show is based.

In The Night Manager, Hugh stars alongside Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Diego Calva as Teddy, Camila Morrone as Roxana, Indira Varma as Mayra and Paul Chahidi as Basil.

© BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie The actor stars across from Tom Hiddleston

When will The Night Manager season 3 air?

BBC fans can rest assured that a third instalment of the spy thriller is on its way, but as far as release dates go, there hasn't been any official information yet. The show's protagonist and Hugh's on-screen adversary, Tom, gave viewers an update during a January appearance on This Morning.

Speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, who asked if viewers were in for another ten-year wait, Tom said: "It'll be sooner than that! If we had to wait another ten years I'll be 55, and I don't know how much running onto motorbikes I'd be able to do. But we'll see."

Both seasons of The Night Manager are available to watch on iPlayer.