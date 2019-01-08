﻿
The best supermarket wedding cakes from Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Sainsbury's

And they're all under £250

Looking for a way to cut costs on your wedding? Your wedding cake is an easy way to save the pounds without compromising on quality, and now you can get a stylish and tasty cake on a budget thanks to the amazing offering at supermarkets including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Sainsbury's.

Whether you're looking for a traditional fruit cake, an on-trend naked cake or want to switch things up with a cake made entirely out of cheese, you'll find them all for under £250. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourites…

Traditional wedding cakes:

Marks & Spencer white Vogue wedding cake

How elegant is this white iced wedding cake? There's something for everyone here, thanks to a different flavour on each tier; fruit cake with a layer of marzipan, all-butter sponge with buttercream, and chocolate sponge with chocolate ganache. Each tier is covered in white icing and has been decorated with white ribbon to add a subtle decorative touch. Serves 100. £199, available at M&S.

Waitrose Fiona Cairns wedding cake
2/11

Waitrose Fiona Cairns undecorated three-tier wedding cake

Add a royal-approved touch to your wedding day with a three-tier cake from Fiona Cairns, who created Prince William and Kate's wedding cake in 2011. This elegant design features one tier of rich fruit cake covered with marzipan, a middle tier of golden sponge with raspberry jam and buttercream filling, and a top tier of chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream, all covered in ivory icing and decorated with dots. Serves 80-100. £199, available from Waitrose.

Marks and spencer modern iced wedding cake
3/11

Marks & Spencer build your own modern wedding cake

The traditional iced cake is given a delicious modern update with this option from M&S. Choose from red velvet chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting or sponge cake with buttercream and raspberry jam, both decorated with royal icing. You can buy the tiers separately to make the cake as small or large as required, with the icing making a great blank canvas to decorate yourself should you wish. From £5-£50 per tier, available at M&S.

Waitrose chocolate wedding cake
4/11

Contemporary wedding cakes:

Waitrose triple chocolate heaven 3 tier wedding cake

This is every chocolate-lover's dream! This rich chocolate sponge cake is covered with chocolate fudge icing and a combination of dark, milk and white chocolate buttercream hand piped into roses. Yum! Serves 95-105. £229, available from Waitrose.

Colin the caterpillar wedding cake
5/11

Marks & Spencer Colin the Caterpillar wedding cake

If no birthday or celebration is complete without a Colin the Caterpillar cake, your wedding day shouldn't be either. Everyone's favourite cake critter has been given a smart makeover for his own big day to Connie, with each dressed in wedding attire, adorned in confetti and matching gold rings. Each cake serves 40 and costs £50. Available from Marks & Spencer.

Marks and Spencer naked wedding cake
6/11

Marks & Spencer naked vanilla wedding cake

Naked wedding cakes are becoming increasingly popular, and this confection from M&S is an ideal way to incorporate one into your big day on a budget. This three-tier all-butter sponge cake is filled with buttercream and can be decorated to fit your theme with anything from fresh berries to flowers. £125. Serves 42. Available at Marks & Spencer.

Sainsburys decorate your own madeira cake
7/11

Sainsbury's decorate your own Madeira cake

It may be intended as a general celebration cake, but this Madeira cake would be ideal for a wedding, if you want to show your creative side by adding your own decorations. Each tier serves 14 and would look great topped with edible flowers or a cake topper to suit your theme. £6.50 each, available at Sainsbury's.

Marks and spencer pink shimmering hoop cake
8/11

Marks & Spencer shimmering hoop wedding cake

Talk about a showstopper. This stunning chocolate wedding cake looks seriously impressive thanks to the chocolate icing and white and pink decorated hoops that cover each of the four tiers. Serves 110. Costs £249, available at Marks & Spencer.

Waitrose four tier cheese wedding cake
9/11

Savoury wedding cakes:

Waitrose Kate four-tier cheese wedding cake

If you prefer savoury to sweet or want to give your guests a choice, you can't go wrong with this four-tier cheese wedding cake from Waitrose, which weighs a huge 7kg. Made up from layers of Ossau Iraty, Kit Calvert Wensleydale, Cornish Yarg and Neufchâtel-en-Bray, this will make a great talking point when decorated with fruits such as red grapes and served with a glass of red wine. £150. Available at Waitrose.

Tesco finest cheese celebration cake
10/11

Tesco Finest cheese celebration cake

There's something to suit all tastes on this Tesco celebration cake, which features tiers of Coastal Cheddar, Red Leicester, Blue Stilton, Wensleydale with cranberries and blueberries, and St Endellion Brie. Better still, it's a bargain at £30. Weighs 2.9kg. Available at Tesco.

Marks and Spencer pork pie cake
11/11

Marks & Spencer tiered celebration pork pie

It may not be to everyone's taste, but this three-tiered pork pie will certainly be a conversation starter among your guests. This could be even one to offer at your evening reception, with three large pork pies to serve between 30-40 guests. £99, available at Marks & Spencer.

