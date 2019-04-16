Meet the EastEnders cast's famous other halves – past and present

We're used to knowing all the details of their on-screen relationships, but many of our favourite EastEnders stars have been involved in off-screen partnerships that would be worthy of a storyline in the soap too. From Shane Richie's former marriage to one of the famous stars of Loose Women to Martin Kemp's nuptials to a fellow eighties pop star, these EastEnders partners of past and present are just as famous – if not more so – than their other halves. Take a look through the gallery to meet the EastEnders cast's famous partners…
Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis
Mel Owen actress Tamzin Outhwaite was married to Tom Ellis – who you may recognise from shows including Miranda and Lucifer – between 2006 and 2014. The couple are parents to three daughters, Marnie, Florence and Nora, but finalised their divorce in April 2014 after Tom admitted committing adultery. While Tom is set to remarry screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tamzin has found love again with boyfriend Tom Child.
GALLERY: Meet the EastEnders cast's real-life children