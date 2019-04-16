﻿
Meet the EastEnders cast's famous other halves – past and present

When the worlds of soap opera and celebrity collide

Meet the EastEnders cast's famous other halves – past and present
Meet the EastEnders cast's famous other halves – past and present

Christine Lampard reveals one surprising thing stepdaughter helped with on wedding day
1-Tamzin-Outhwaite-Tom-Ellis
Photo: © Getty Images
We're used to knowing all the details of their on-screen relationships, but many of our favourite EastEnders stars have been involved in off-screen partnerships that would be worthy of a storyline in the soap too. From Shane Richie's former marriage to one of the famous stars of Loose Women to Martin Kemp's nuptials to a fellow eighties pop star, these EastEnders partners of past and present are just as famous – if not more so – than their other halves. Take a look through the gallery to meet the EastEnders cast's famous partners…

Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis

Mel Owen actress Tamzin Outhwaite was married to Tom Ellis – who you may recognise from shows including Miranda and Lucifer – between 2006 and 2014. The couple are parents to three daughters, Marnie, Florence and Nora, but finalised their divorce in April 2014 after Tom admitted committing adultery. While Tom is set to remarry screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tamzin has found love again with boyfriend Tom Child.

2-Brian-May-Anita-Dobson
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Anita Dobson and Brian May

One of the original stars of EastEnders, Angie Watts actress Anita Dobson has been married to Queen guitarist Brian May since 2000. The pair first met in the 1980s, with Brian leaving his first wife Chrissie Mullen – with whom he shares three children – to be with Anita. Anita and Brian were regular fixture on the red carpet throughout awards season in 2018, where the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won several big accolades.

3-Perry-Fenwick-Angela-Lonsdale
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Perry Fenwick and Angela Lonsdale

Billy Mitchell actor Perry Fenwick was married to Angela Lonsdale, who is best known for her role as Emma Watts in Coronation Street, from 2005 until 2011. The former couple share three children together: Lucy, Isabella, and Jayden.

4-Shane-Richie-Coleen-Nolan
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan

Alfie Moon star Shane Richie was married to Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan from 1990 until 1999 and they welcomed two children together – Shane Jr. and Jake. While Coleen is now single following her split from husband Ray Newsome, Shane is now married to Christie Goddard, and they have three children together.

5-Martin-Kemp-Shirlie-Holliman
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman

Former EastEnders star and Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp has been married to Wham and Pepsi & Shirlie singer Shirlie Holliman since 1988. They are parents to son Roman – who presents on Capital FM – and daughter Harley.

6-Jacqueline-Jossa-Dan-Osborne
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne

Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in EastEnders, has been married to Dan Osborne since 2017. Dan is best recognised for starring in The Only Way is Essex, and also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

7-Joe-Swash-Stacey-Solomon
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

Former EastEnders actor Joe Swash has been in a relationship with Stacey Solomon for the past four years, and they are set to welcome their first child together this summer. The couple moved into their "together home" in late 2018.

8-Rob-Kazinsky-Chloe-Dykstra
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Robert Kazinsky and Chloe Dykstra

Rob Slater actor Robert Kazinsky has been dating American actress Chloe Dykstra since 2016. The 30-year-old has had brief roles in Spider-Man 2 and Selena Gomez's TV show Wizards of Waverly Place, while recent projects include the horror movie House of Demons and TV mini series Fungeons & Flagons.

