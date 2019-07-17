Your summer wedding makeup essentials – inspired by Kate Middleton, Rachel Riley and Victoria Beckham

Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, everyone wants to look their best at a wedding. And in summer there are several other factors to consider as bright sunlight, heat and humidity can affect the staying power of your makeup. Ensure your wedding beauty look lasts all day and looks flawless in all lights with our guide to the summer makeup buys loved by celebrities including the Duchess of Cambridge, Victoria Beckham and more…
Setting spray
Even if your makeup products promise to be long-lasting and smudge-proof, give them an extra helping hand with a mist of setting spray. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray promises to prevent makeup from melting or smudging for up to 16 hours and has won five-star reviews online, with customers saying it helped their makeup to stay put even through labour and an emotional breakup, so your wedding day should be just fine! Available for £24 at Urban Decay.
