Your summer wedding makeup essentials – inspired by Kate Middleton, Rachel Riley and Victoria Beckham

For a flawless glow all day long

Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, everyone wants to look their best at a wedding. And in summer there are several other factors to consider as bright sunlight, heat and humidity can affect the staying power of your makeup. Ensure your wedding beauty look lasts all day and looks flawless in all lights with our guide to the summer makeup buys loved by celebrities including the Duchess of Cambridge, Victoria Beckham and more…

Setting spray

Even if your makeup products promise to be long-lasting and smudge-proof, give them an extra helping hand with a mist of setting spray. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray promises to prevent makeup from melting or smudging for up to 16 hours and has won five-star reviews online, with customers saying it helped their makeup to stay put even through labour and an emotional breakup, so your wedding day should be just fine! Available for £24 at Urban Decay.

RELATED: How to do your own wedding makeup - pro MUAs reveal all

Sheer, weightless foundation

Avoid looking cakey in bright light by swapping heavy foundations for lighter formulations. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly used Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation (£29.50) for her wedding day in May 2018, which gave her fresh, flawless skin but still let her natural radiance and freckles show through.

Gorgeous glowing skin

There's no one who understands the power of gorgeous glowing skin more than Charlotte Tilbury. The makeup artist, who has done wedding makeup for celebrity brides including Amal Clooney and Poppy Delevingne, recently launched her new Glowgasm collection, including a face palette (£60) that has already earned newlywed Rachel Riley's seal of approval. This four-shade palette has bronzer, blush and highlighter for a gorgeous wedding day glow.

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury reveals how to get glowing skin on your wedding day like Amal Clooney

Soft, cream blush

Get that radiant wedding day glow with a soft creamy blush, which will look more natural in bright light than powder. Beauty Pie's Multiglow Highlighting Stick in Hot Tropic has been praised by Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin and is a bargain at £4.27 for members.

Setting Powder

Prevent shine and set your makeup in place with the help of a powder like Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder, a favourite of Victoria Beckham's for flawless skin with no-flashback formula – perfect for when you're having flash photography. Available at ASOS for £30.

READ: The high street wedding makeup buys loved by celebrity brides

Gel eyeliner

Want defined eyes with no risk of smudging or melting in the heat? A gel eyeliner is for you. Make like the Duchess of Cambridge and try Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner (£20), an award-winning liner that is available in ten shades and has become known and loved for its smudge-proof formula.

Bronzer

Get a healthy summer glow with a dusting of bronzer over the high points of your face. Celebrity makeup artist used Urban Decay's Naked Flushed palette (£25.50) to transform Kim Kardashian into a bronzed and beautiful bride on her wedding day to Kanye West in 2014. The palette also features a pretty pink blusher and highlighter to complete the look.

MORE: Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends

Primer

Help your make up to stay in place by applying primer to the t-zone, nose and chin, along with a special eyeshadow primer. An important step in your wedding makeup routine at any time of year, it's particularly crucial in summer when hot weather and sunlight could cause your base to melt away. Try MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ (£21), a lightweight water mist that can also be used to refresh your makeup throughout the day.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

