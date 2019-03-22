8 real-life Emmerdale couples who found love and married in the Dales

We often see relationships blossom on-screen in Emmerdale, but many of the soap’s cast have found love together off-screen too! From Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb, who have welcomed three children together after meeting on the ITV soap, to Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry, who have been married since 2003 but now work together in the Dales, take a look at some of the Emmerdale’s real-life couples…
Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter
It emerged in October that former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter have been dating for over a year. Chelsea, who played Amy Wyatt until 2013, has shared several photos with James, who played Jake Doland, on social media. While they didn't star on the soap at the same time, it is likely that it is their Emmerdale connections that brought them together.