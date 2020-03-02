﻿
Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding: from the venue to the bridal party

Photo: © Getty Images
The British royals are set to celebrate their fourth royal wedding in just over four years when Princess Beatrice marries her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. And as the big day gets closer, more details are emerging on everything from the wedding party to their reception plans, and it sounds like it will be very different to the wedding of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie. Read on for everything we know so far…

The wedding date

In February it was confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. Timings for the ceremony are yet to be announced, but it is likely it will begin in the morning, like her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince William, who both married at 11am.

Photo: © PA
The wedding venue

The Queen has given permission for Beatrice and Edoardo to marry at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, which has a capacity for 150 guests and has previously played hosts to royal weddings for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, as well as the nuptials of their eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. The venue likely has sentimental significance to Princess Beatrice, who lives at St James's Palace, and was also baptised in the chapel in 1988.

Photo: © Getty Images
The reception

Buckingham Palace will play host to its first royal wedding reception since the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate, after it was confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will have a private receptions in the gardens of the monarch's London residence. The reception will follow three garden parties at the Palace, so the couple may even choose to use some of the facilities already set up for guests in the grounds.

Photo: © Getty Images
The wedding party

So far, it has confirmed that Princess Beatrice will be walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew, while Edoardo's three-year-old son has been given the honour of being best man. Details on the wider bridal party, including whether Beatrice will give her young relatives like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis roles as bridesmaid and pageboys are yet to be announced, but it is likely Beatrice will ask Princess Eugenie to be her maid of honour after she carried out the role at her sister's wedding in 2018.

Photo: © PA
The rings

Princess Beatrice has already got a beautiful bespoke engagement ring designed especially for her by her fiancé, and on her wedding day it is likely we will see the 31-year-old bride wearing a wedding band made of pure Welsh gold – a 100-year-old tradition for the royal family. We will have to wait and see whether Edoardo also decides to wear a wedding ring; many British royal men including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have chosen not to, while Prince Harry does wear a wedding ring following his nuptials to the Duchess of Sussex.

Photo: © PA
The bouquet

As the royal wedding is taking place in spring, there will be no shortage of stunning seasonal flowers for Princess Beatrice to choose from when ordering her bouquet. But there's one flower that will almost certainly be included – at least one sprig of myrtle. The royal tradition dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, as myrtle is the emblem of matrimony and symbolises love and hope.

Photo: © Getty Images
The titles

Like her sister Princess Eugenie before her, Princess Beatrice's title won't officially change, nor will her new husband receive a royal title. Eugenie is now titled as Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank, so in a similar vein Beatrice could be known as Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Photo: © Getty Images
The guest list

While Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will have to restrict guests at their wedding ceremony to their closest friends and family, they may well be able to invite more friends to their reception. And with the likes of Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding and Ayda Field among her celebrity friends, we can imagine they have quite the star-studded guest list.

Photo: © Getty Images
The public access

Princess Beatrice's wedding is set to be a private and intimate affair compared to recent royal weddings. The ceremony will not be televised and the couple won't have a carriage procession through London. However, the newlyweds will hopefully continue the royal tradition set by family including Prince William and Kate and Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, by making an appearance on the Palace balcony after their wedding.

