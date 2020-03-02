Everything we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding: from the venue to the bridal party

The British royals are set to celebrate their fourth royal wedding in just over four years when Princess Beatrice marries her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. And as the big day gets closer, more details are emerging on everything from the wedding party to their reception plans, and it sounds like it will be very different to the wedding of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie. Read on for everything we know so far…
The wedding date
In February it was confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. Timings for the ceremony are yet to be announced, but it is likely it will begin in the morning, like her sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince William, who both married at 11am.