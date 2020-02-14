﻿
7 times Princess Beatrice dressed like a bride

We'll have to wait a little longer to see her choice of wedding dress

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi should have been just hours away from tying the knot in the royal wedding of the year at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on Friday, however, the coronavirus pandemic means they have sadly been forced to postpone their big day.

While we won't get the opportunity to see Princess Beatrice in a wedding dress just yet, we've taken a look back at some of her best bridal-worthy fashion moments over the years that may give us an idea of what to expect when she does eventually get married.

Swarovski Fashion Rocks Concert, 2007

In 2007, Princess Beatrice chose a full-length Elie Saab gown in a light lime green hue and a pleated skirt that formed a small train behind her. Swarovski diamonds embellished around the bust completed the piece.

 

Royal wedding pre-wedding dinner, 2011

Ahead of the Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, Princess Beatrice attended the pre-wedding dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in London wearing a full-length tulle gown with bold gold sequin embellishment. Unlike the majority of her looks, this one featured an asymmetric shoulder and bare arms.

Serpentine Party, 2014

For Hyde Park’s Serpentine Party, Beatrice chose what seems to be her go-to dress shape: a full skirt. This one featured delicate white floral sequin embellishment and a mesh chest and shoulder insert. She accessorised with pastel lilac shoes and a pastel green clutch bag.

Royal Ascot, 2017

For the Royal Ascot in 2017, Princess Beatrice opted for a white midi length dress embroidered with delicate blue and pink flowers. She finished the look with a floral pink fascinator and coordinating nude clutch bag and Mary-Jane heels.

Royal Family Easter Service, 2018

At St George’s Chapel in Windsor at the Royal Family’s annual Easter service, Princess Beatrice chose a white coat dress, with subtle flute sleeves and a cinched-in waist. She completed the look with patent nude court shoes and a dusky pink hat and clutch bag.

Royal Ascot, 2018

For 2018’s Royal Ascot races, Princess Beatrice chose a similar shape dress to her choice in 2017. This one, however, was white, with a round neck and ¾ length sleeves. She offset the dress with coral and blue accessories.

Victoria & Albert Summer Party, 2018

Plain white is clearly a favourite of Beatrice’s, as she attended the V&A Summer Party in 2018 in yet another simple white dress. This one featured an asymmetric frill along one side, as well as long sleeves and a round neck.

