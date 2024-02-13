Princess Beatrice channels Barbie in hot pink mini wedding guest dress and skyscraper heels

If you've got some weddings in your diary this year, the chances are you've already started stressing about what you will wear. Enter Princess Beatrice!

Members of the royal family are one of the best sources of fashion inspiration daily, let alone at a wedding. After attending several high-profile nuptials, from celebrities to fellow royals, Beatrice has fine-tuned her style to meet the expected etiquette while also showcasing her own unique (and sometimes rebellious) style.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice looked pretty in pink at Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser's wedding in 2016

Rewind to 2016 and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife was pictured in a hot pink mini dress for fashion model heiress Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat's nuptials at St Stephen Walbrook church. Dressing for the May weather, Beatrice chose a bold Barbie-inspired frock with capped sleeves, a Bateau neckline and a fitted bodice that emphasised her figure, before the material dropped in an A-line skirt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

Giving us a style in colour-clashing, Sarah Ferguson's daughter ditched nude or black accessories and donned maroon stilettos for a vampy finish. Beauty-wise, Beatrice styled her fiery red hair into loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders, and she kept her makeup effortlessly simple with an emphasis on her long eyelashes and defined brows.

© Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice was criticised for her outfit at Prince William's wedding

Beatrice has undergone a style evolution over the past few years, especially following the criticism she received for her outfit at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011. The royal stepped out in a nude coat dress and a bold bow fascinator by Philip Treacy that divided fans, while Eugenie opted for a blue and green Vivienne Westwood mini dress and a featured hat from the same milliner.

They have since both chosen more refined outfits and headpieces – just take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding for proof. Beatrice looked chic for her cousin's wedding in a striking, fit-and-flare Roksanda dress with a multi-strand headband by Stephen Jones, while her sister opted for a baby blue Gainsbourg mini dress alongside a white pillbox hat and silver Valentino heels.

The York sisters' former stylist revealed Beatrice has developed a more 'daring' fashion sense

Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie's former stylist Charlie Anderson told People: "I think they are mostly getting it right. I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring and they seem to be getting to know themselves better – plus remember, they do have to adhere to certain rules especially when they are with the Queen, like wearing tights."

© Shutterstock Beatrice has undergone a style transformation in recent years

Speaking of their individual styles, she said that Beatrice is the more "daring" of the two. Eugenie "tends to like more fitted, 1960s shapes, whereas Beatrice likes flounce and floral pieces," she said, adding: "I think Beatrice has a good eye; she’s been wearing some fabulous pieces over the last few years – she makes daring choices, whereas I think Eugenie is a little more refined in her choices."

READ MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding cake maker discusses 'feeling the love' in romantic update