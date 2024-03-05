Princess Beatrice models flirty shoulder-baring wedding guest dress in sun-drenched Rome photos

2011 was a busy year in Princess Beatrice's social calendar - she dressed to the nines for Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding in April before donning another stylish wedding guest dress for Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt's nuptials in August.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughter jetted to Rome in Italy for the summer wedding, where they were pictured leaving the Hassler Hotel in beautiful floor-length gowns in similar deep pink hues.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice twinned in pink wedding guest dresses

While Sarah's boasted a high neckline and ruched bodice, Beatrice's featured a strapless fitted bodice that hugged her figure to the waist, before the material fell to the floor, billowing behind her as she walked.

Holding one side of the skirt up, Beatrice revealed her platform heels embellished with jewels, which coordinated with her sparkling silver clutch and chunky necklace. Her long red hair was twisted into effortless curls that tumbled past her shoulders while her beauty look consisted of smokey bronze eyeshadow and long lashes to make her eyes pop and nude lipgloss.

WATCH: Want more wedding guest dress inspiration? See seriously glamorous royals

Beatrice's dress was very similar to the one she wore to the Prince and Princess of Wales' afterparty following their wedding at Westminster Abbey four months earlier. Alongside colourful and comfortable trainers, the royal rocked a floor-length dress with a floaty skirt and slightly richer hue, finished with embellished detailing.

It marked her third and final dress of Kate and William's celebrations. The first was a one-shouldered, tulle fishtail frock interspersed with silver sequins by Rachel Gilbert she wore for the late Queen Elizabeth II's pre-wedding gala dinner, which was not attended by the bride and groom-to-be.

© Getty The royal wore a similar embellished dress to the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding afterparty

The following day, she was spotted in an understated blush Valentino coat dress, drawing attention instead to her Philip Treacy sculptural fascinator which divided fashion fans.

© Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice wore a statement Philip Treacy hat to William and Kate's royal wedding

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder noted of her bold fashion statement: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her. At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side - hence the now infamous hat she sported at William and Kate’s wedding."

Putting a positive spin on the look, she added that "the colour is very sophisticated" but was simply "a little too avant-garde for the occasion, which is why it fell flat."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's extra deep wedding curtsy to grandmother Queen Elizabeth