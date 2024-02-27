Showstopping celeb wedding guest shoes: from Princess Beatrice's trainers to Victoria Beckham's royal wedding skyscraper heels

Being a wedding guest can come with a weight of expectation. There are so many unsaid rules around wearing white, wearing black, not distracting from the bride, not looking like a bridesmaid, the list goes on.

The pressure is ten-fold for a celebrity or royal wedding guest. Even if you are not the bride, a high-profile wedding guest has to expect the eyes of the world will be watching their every move, and most importantly, checking in on what they are wearing.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

Second only in importance to the fabulous dress of choice, is having a killer pair of shoes for the big day.

Take a look with us as we leaf through some of the most fabulous footwear choices of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty. Spoiler, there have been some pretty impressive ones…

Holly Willoughby © Getty Holly Willoughby made quite the entrance at Fearne Cotton's wedding reception – not only did she choose a bridal white mini dress, which is usually a forbidden colour, but she accessorised with vibrant cherry, fuschia and tangerine beaded heels that matched her clutch bag.



Zara Tindall © Getty Did you spot Zara Tindall's surprisingly casual mini dress and boot combo for King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal wedding? Her black knee-high heeled boots tied in with her hat and the coloured stripes on her shirt dress.



Priyanka Chopra © Getty Citadel star Priyanka Chopra epitomised grace when she arrived at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. The actress opted to pair her classy lavender-hued skirt suit with a pair of knockout strappy heels covered in gems as she walked into St George's Chapel hand-in-hand with Suits star Abigail Spencer.



Victoria Beckham © Getty Victoria Beckham didn't let her pregnancy with Harper Beckham get in the way of her fashion choices at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding. She was spotted with mammoth Louboutin black heels elevated even further with platforms, which featured the iconic red bottoms.



Lady Sarah Mccorquodale © Getty When Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer tied the knot with his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood, Prince Harry was spotted holding hands with his aunt Lady Sarah who opted for flat ballerina pumps in a patent red colour.



The Duchess of Kent © Getty The Duchess of Kent put comfort first at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, as she arrived at St George's Chapel in a floaty maxi dress that concealed her white trainers.



Princess Beatrice © Getty Similarly, Princess Beatrice swapped her glamorous nude champagne satin Valentino heels – which she later recycled for her own wedding – for patterned trainers and a red embellished gown for the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding afterparty at the Gorring Hotel.



© Getty Kate Moss' model daughter Lila needed no extra height for her gold mini dress, but she chose towering chunky black heels for Marc Jacobs' wedding reception.



Victoria Beckham © Aitor Alcalde Traditional dress codes were not a concern for VB when she attended Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's wedding in 2019. Her white chain-print dress was teamed with pointed-toe heels in one of the brightest shades of pink we've ever seen.



Lady Kitty Spencer © Getty Speaking of bold colour choices, Lady Kitty Spencer paired her green floral wedding guest dress with orange heels and a matching clutch, making her easy to spot at Harry and Meghan's wedding.



Beyonce © Getty Not to say that Beyonce overshadowed her sister Solange at her 2014 wedding, but she did look pretty incredible. The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer rocked an unexpected white bodycon dress with a pair of next-level white heels with an enormous platform.



Charlize Theron © Getty The Fast X star thought outside the box when she attended the after-wedding dinner party of Salma Hayek and Francois-Henry Pinault in Italy in 2009. Charlize styled her grey rhinestone-adorned tiered mini dress with a pair of uber-casual flat sandals with a sparkly T-bar.



DISCOVER: 10 royals looking pristine at low-key civil ceremonies: Queen Camilla, Princess Charlene, Eleonore von Habsburg, more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.