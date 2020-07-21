The most stylish royal wedding shoes worn by Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle and more

While all eyes are on the dress at every royal wedding, one lesser-seen but all-important part of any bride's look is her wedding shoes. For royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie, their choice of footwear needs to be comfortable enough for their highly anticipated entrance while remaining stylish enough to complement their bespoke gowns, so it's no wonder they looked to labels like Alexander McQueen and Charlotte Olympia for the honour. For Princess Beatrice, it meant re-wearing some old favourites that she previously stepped out in at another royal wedding! Take a look through the gallery to see some of the royal brides' gorgeous wedding shoes…
Princess Beatrice's Valentino heels
Not only did she wear one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses as her 'something borrowed', Princess Beatrice continued the sustainable theme of her wedding attire by re-wearing a pair of Valentino heels that she wore to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011. The beautiful champagne pumps feature diamante embellishments and a flattering deep V shape that worked perfectly with her vintage gown.
