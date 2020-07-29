﻿
Louis Ducruet's jaw-dropping wedding with Marie Chevallier: look back at both ceremonies

The couple are celebrating their first anniversary

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in two magical ceremonies over the weekend of 29 July 2019. The nuptials began with a civil ceremony at City Hall, after which the bride and groom celebrated with their close friends and family at the palace, and the Monegasque royal family were out in full force.

The following day, Louis and Marie had a religious wedding at Monaco Cathedral. The groom had previously said he wanted to be close to his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, who married in the cathedral and are also buried there. Marie had a total of three incredible outfits for the wedding weekend extravaganza – let's take a look at the best photos…

All pictures: Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco

Marie looked ultra-chic at the civil ceremony wearing a jumpsuit by Rosa Clará. The luxurious bridal design house posted a beautiful picture of the newlyweds on Instagram, explaining more about the look. "Breathtaking Royal Wedding! First of all, we would like to congratulate Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet, a charming and beautiful couple, we wish you all the best! Our designer Rosa Clará designed Marie Chevallier's wedding dress for her civil ceremony with Louis Ducruet, in Monaco," the caption read.

"She chose a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist. The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back."

As is tradition in any Monegasque royal wedding, the couple posed on the steps in the palace courtyard. The newlyweds were joined by their adorable pet pooch, Pancake, who even dressed for the occasion with a tuxedo-style neckerchief.

Louis and Marie posed with their family after the civil ceremony. The groom was joined by his parents Princess Stephanie and Daniel Ducruet, who divorced in 1996 after one year of marriage. Marie was supported by her mum and stepdad, Mr and Mrs Joubert.

The groom and mother-of-the-groom are pictured arriving for the civil ceremony on Friday.

Saturday's ceremony took place at Monaco Cathedral. Marie looked gorgeous in a princess-style wedding gown, which featured a boat neckline, a fitted waist and a full skirt. Her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet, a fashion designer, helped create the beautiful dress along with Atelier Boisanger, who revealed on Instagram that the dress is made of silk Zagar and embroidered Chantilly lace and took a whopping 300 hours to make. Pauline helped fix the bride's train before she walked down the aisle.

Before saying their vows, an emotional rendition of Hallelujah played. The happy couple then sealed their union with a kiss!

Around 200 guests attended the religious wedding at Monaco Cathedral, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, newlyweds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Prince Albert's wife Princess Charlene of Monaco was notably absent.

Guests were asked to hand their phones in at the start of the ceremony to prevent any photos from being leaked before the palace officially released them.

Marie's bridesmaids looked lovely in earth-toned dresses. Louis' sister Camille Gottlieb made up the bridal party.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Caroline are pictured at the religious ceremony, standing alongside Louis' groomsmen.

The happy couple were showered with confetti as they left the church.

Louis and Marie took pride of place in the centre of the photo, surrounded by their friends and family.

The reception took place at the five-star Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Marie changed into her third dress of the weekend, looking ready to party in a Rosa Clara mini dress, which featured embroidered lace and a tulle overcoat.

Before hitting the dancefloor, the couple cut into their seven-tier wedding cake that was decorated with dozens of red and white sugar flowers, alluding to the principality's flag. The cake was nearly one metre wide and stood two and a half metres tall. The finishing touch? Marie and Louis' initials inscribed on the cake. Guests were also treated to a spectacular fireworks display.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

