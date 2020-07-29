Louis Ducruet's jaw-dropping wedding with Marie Chevallier: look back at both ceremonies

You might like...
-
Princess Stephanie’s son Louis Ducruet and fiancée attend dad Daniel Ducruet's nuptials in run-up to their own Royal Wedding
For more than a decade, Daniel Ducruet – Princess Stephanie of Monaco's ex-husband and former bodyguard, and father of two of her children, Louis...
-
Monaco's royal bride-to-be Marie Chevallier shows off her engagement ring – see the stunning sparkler
Although Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son, Louis Ducruet, popped the question to his girlfriend, Marie Chevallier, earlier this year, we...
-
When royal ladies borrow the Queen's exquisite jewellery
-
Wish we were here! 10 photos of the royals on amazing summer holidays
-
Prince Charles' cutest granddad moments in photos