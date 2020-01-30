Monaco royal bride Marie Ducruet shares stunning never-before-seen wedding photo

Royal fans got another unique look at Monaco's most recent royal wedding on Thursday, when Marie Chevallier shared a stunning never-before-seen photo on Instagram. The 27-year-old, who married Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet in July, posted a professional photo of herself in her wedding car on their big day, writing: "Back to THE day."

Marie has continued to reminisce on her royal wedding over the past six months since she tied the knot, and even shared a look at their wedding video ahead of New Year's Eve. "Before jumping into 2020, all I can think about is how amazing this year has been to us. I love you my soul mate @louisducruet #whatsnext."

Marie Chevallier shared a stunning wedding throwback photo on Instagram

Louis and Marie tied the knot in two magical ceremonies, beginning with a civil ceremony at City Hall, where the bride wowed in a chic Rosa Clara jumpsuit. The following day, they had a religious wedding at Monaco Cathedral. The groom had previously said he wanted to be close to his late grandparents Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, who married in the cathedral and are also buried there.

Around 200 guests attended the religious wedding at Monaco Cathedral, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, newlyweds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Prince Albert's wife Princess Charlene of Monaco was notably absent.

Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier married in July 2019

(Photo: Luci-Bebert-Nebinger / Palais Princier Monaco)

Marie wore a gown created for her by her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet, along with Atelier Boisanger, who revealed on Instagram that the dress was made of silk Zagar and embroidered Chantilly lace and took a whopping 300 hours to make. She rounded off the celebrations with a third wedding outfit; a Rosa Clara mini dress, which featured embroidered lace and a tulle overcoat. We hope she keeps the wedding throwbacks coming!

