CONFIRMED: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unexpected wedding guest

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret on Friday 17 July, and while their ceremony was an intimate affair with "close family" only, they did extend their guestlist for the evening reception. Naturally, it was still an exclusive group, and apparently that included Emma Farah, a florist at Rob Van Helden who helped curate the flowers for Princess Eugenie's wedding.

SEE: Princess Eugenie's maid of honour dress for Princess Beatrice's wedding: is this what she wore?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret

"What a beautiful post!," she commented on Edoardo's wedding album on Instagram. "So much love and congratulations to you both!! @Edomapellimozzi Incredible day!! xxx," to which Edoardo replied, "Thank you Emma."

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding ceremony guestlist revealed

Emma's Twitter affirms that she did indeed attend Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials. "What a joy to be part of another royal wedding!!," she wrote. "We love you both so much!!" In a separate tweet she added, "What a beautiful day! What an honour to be part of it all! Huge congratulations to Beatrice and Edo! xxx."

Florist Emma Farah attended Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding

And while Emma works for the floristry company behind Beatrice's bouquet (Rob Van Helden), she didn’t actually create the final masterpiece, as she credited Patricia Van Helden Oakes (who designed Eugenie's bouquet) in another tweet: "Stunning bouquet made by the one and only Patrizzia!! Xxx."

The floristry company honoured the day on their own Instagram account, writing, "Many congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York & Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the occasion of your marriage. Thank you so much for giving us the honour and privilege of being part of your special day," suggesting that further members of the team attended the event alongside Emma.

Beatrice and Edoardo were believed to have originally invited over 100 family and friends, but were forced to reduce their numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. A statement released by the royal family conceded that it was kept to "close family", with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance. Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew also enjoyed the big day, as well as other family members including Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, Edoardo's parents Nikki Shale and Alex Mapelli Mozzi, his four-year-old son Christopher and his niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.