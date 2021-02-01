﻿
10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

Ariana Grande and Olivia Wilde have non-traditional rings, too

10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more
10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Getty Images
When it comes to engagement rings, each one is unique and sentimental to the wearer - but these celebrities have really strayed from the norm for their special jewels. From huge green emeralds to precious pearls, these A-listers have bling that’s truly unique…

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 – and the amazing flower ring is like nothing we've ever seen before. It's a nod to Orlando's surname as well as perfectly fitting for Katy's adventurous style, and the cluster ring is comprised of a pink central diamond and eight clear ones as the petals. The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

ariana-grande-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring is comprised of a large oval diamond and a uniquely placed delicate pearl. Ariana has revealed a ring with a very similar pearl before which was a gift from her grandparents, leading people to think that her special engagement ring could have been designed around this sentimental gem. So sweet!

elizabeth-hurley-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Elizabeth Hurley

In 2011, Elizabeth Hurley got engaged to Shane Warne – and her blue sapphire ring was a sight to behold. It is a step-cut blue diamond with triangle-shaped diamonds either side of the centre stone. The Natural Sapphire Company have estimated that it's a whopping 9 carats! Sadly, the couple split in 2013, before they made it down the aisle.

emily-ratajkowski-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily revealed that her now-husband Sebastian Bear McClard initially proposed to her with a placeholder paper clip ring, but he certainly made up for it with the permanent piece. What she ended up with was a bespoke Alison Lou two-stone design featuring a princess and pear-cut diamond.

halle-berry1-
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Halle Berry

Olivier Martinez commissioned a unique piece of jewellery from his Paris neighbour, jeweller Robert Mazlo, to present to his love Halle Berry. The ring features a central emerald flanked by two diamonds, set in a textured gold band. Robert is said to have sourced the ring from Columbia, and included codes and symbols that only the wearer can decipher, in lieu of an inscription. The couple sadly split in 2016, after three years of marriage.

lily-collins-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has a light-pink diamond in a bezel setting which looks so unique - and it’s also good luck too! Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lily revealed that her partner Charlie McDowell designed it with the help of Irene Neuwirth Jewellery, who are famed for their interesting coloured stones. Also in the live interview, Kelly Ripa informed Lily they are good luck: "Those diamonds yield the longest marriages." A great omen for Lily and fiancé Charlie.

christina-aguilera
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Christina Aguilera

Matt Rutler spent over a year preparing his heart-warming Valentine's proposal and he had took inspiration from two of Christina's favourite rings to create something that incorporated both designs into one. The result was an intricate oval-cut diamond ring, featuring different stones that represent different aspects of Matt and Christina's relationship. The rock also features nine special multi-colour gemstones underneath the band that aren't visible when the ring is worn.

myleene-klass-engagment-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Myleene Klass

Dancing on Ice star Myleene Klass got engaged to Simon Motson in 2020. Simon chose to propose with a promise ring, so the couple could design the special engagement ring together. They enlisted the help of Ira Kormind at 77 Diamonds in Mayfair, who sourced the rare 7.6-carat emerald-cut black diamond from Hong Kong. It’s a massive emerald-shaped diamond and it also has a sparkling halo of diamonds.

scarlett-johnasson-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Scarlett Johansson

When Scarlett Johansson's French journalist fiancé Romain Dauriac popped the question, he presented the star with a gorgeous vintage Art Deco engagement ring with three circular diamonds set against a glittering rectangular base. The couple split in 2017 after three years of marriage and Scarlett is now happily married to Colin Jost.

olivia-wilde-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Jason Sudeikis proposed to Olivia Wilde with a vintage engagement ring. It features a central diamond surrounded by a halo of tiny emeralds, which catch the light as Olivia moves her hand. "All they know is that it went through Paris around 1921," Olivia told Brides. "I love imagining the story of this ring. Who had it? It's a bit of an aqua emerald, not a deep dark green. Jason said it reminded him of my eyes, which is very sweet." E News have since revealed that the pair split in late 2020.

