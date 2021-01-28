Christina Anstead's 16-diamond wedding band has to be seen to be believed – see photo Ant Anstead gave Christina an 8.5 carat diamond wedding band

We are used to seeing the sparkling diamonds of celebrity engagement rings, but for Christina Anstead it was her jaw-dropping wedding band that was laden with gemstones. For most people, even celebrities, wedding bands tend to be a little more understated, but with 8.5 carats of decadent diamonds, Christina’s is certainly a statement piece.

The Flip or Flop star married Ant Anstead in 2018 in a beautiful ceremony at their beachfront home in Newport, California - and People got the lowdown on the exact details of Christina’s bling-tastic ring.

They reported that the ring, made by Randall Scott Fine Jewelry, is an eternity band with 16 different emerald-cut diamonds. The sparkling gems, totalling a whopping 8.5 carats are placed in a double basket setting around the platinum band.

Christina knew she was in good hands as this legendary US jewellery house has many celebrity fans including Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Emma Stone.

Christina Anstead's wedding ring has 16 emerald-cut diamonds

On the day, the bride wore a long-sleeved fishtail gown with lace appliqué details - and she wore her signature blonde locks in tumbling curls.

The couple announced their break up in 2020

They transformed their backyard into a romantic setting with a stunning flower arch and decorative lanterns – and only invited a small guestlist of their nearest and dearest.

The couple went on to have one son together and they both have children from previous relationships.

Christina has since been pictured without her ring

The Christina on the Coast star confessed to USA Today that the couple experienced “love at first sight,” but sadly that love wasn’t built to last, and they announced their break-up in 2020.

The star recently updated her Instagram bio to read: "Christina Haack," which is her maiden name.

