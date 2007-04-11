Heather praised as the Rolls Royce of the dancefloor

11 APRIL 2007



Heather Mills McCartney waltzed her way into the judges' good books and a host of TV offers after her latest performance on US show Dancing With The Stars. Elegant in a white dress, she continued to impress professionals and fans. The anti-landmine campaigner and her partner Jonathan Roberts scored a steady 23 out of 30.



"You continue to amaze me," declared judge Bruno Tonioli. "You look like a Rolls Royce when dancing." And his British colleague Len Goodman was also taken with her waltz technique, telling her: "You did a great job." The mum-of-one had earlier said she was nervous about the romantic dance. "Apart from how technical the waltz is, the thing I found the hardest was the romance," she admitted.



"Every time Jonathan asked me to fake a look of love, I would burst into hysterical laughter. He found this most disconcerting, but I explained it was nothing personal. It's just hard to act in love with a newly found friend. I eventually imagined my daughter's face and managed to pull something a lot better together for rehearsal."



While press attention in the UK surrounding her ongoing divorce from former Beatle Paul McCartney has often been less than favourable, Heather's popularity has soared Stateside after three weeks on the show. The 39-year-old has reportedly been inundated with offers of TV work there.