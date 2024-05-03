Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes weigh in on 'friend' Rob Marciano's sudden exit from Good Morning America

Following the shocking announcement that Rob Marciano would no longer work at ABC News, former GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared their sympathy with the meteorologist.

Speaking on their podcast, Amy and T.J. weighed in on the Good Morning America meteorologist's sudden absence. T.J. revealed that somebody had recently reminded the couple that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion".

© Getty Images GMA Host Rob Marciano attends performance of Lady Antebellum on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on July 14, 2017 in New York City.

Amy agreed, remarking on their own highly publicized exit from GMA3: "It's a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one."

"I think he might still be going through a divorce", she said of Rob. "So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life", adding: "We both have known Rob for a long time."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

T.J. added that the meteorologist was "one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather", and while he didn't "know all the details" behind the departure, "we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree".

The couple's general sentiments were summarized by Amy, who said: "I do applaud all the work he has bravely done over the last decade or so, and we wish him the very best".

© Getty Images Rob Marciano and wife and Eryn in 2017

Rob's departure comes as two years ago he was only allowed to report on the weather from outside locations, as opposed to the GMA studios in New York. This was reportedly due to inappropriate behavior, and he hadn't been back since. This coincided with the breakdown of his marriage to Eryn Marciano.

Eryn filed for divorce from Rob in June 2021 after 11 years together - the two share two children together: Madelynn, 12, and Mason, six.

Amy and T.J. are no strangers to ABC News controversy, as the couple were fired from GMA3 after their relationship was made public in 2022, while they maintain they had both separated from their partners at the time.