Christina Hendricks has super short hair in fresh-faced throwback photo — fans can't get over her freckles

Christina Hendricks is a babe at all ages but fans couldn't help but adore the stunningly fresh-faced throwback she shared on social media.

The Mad Men actress looked to be in her late teens or early twenties in the snaps, which were taken from modeling campaigns. In the first picture, Christina wore her flame-red hair cut short while her no-make up make-up look highlighted her clear skin and gorgeous freckles.

A second snap was a modeling shot for the iconic 1990s brand 26red, which showed Christina in a hoodie and smiling up at the camera with a huge grin on her fame.

© Instagram Christina Hendricks looks fresh-faced in throwback

Fans loved the trip down memory lane, with one commenting: "OMG!!!! I remember these! I remember seeing the one with the hat in Seventeen and thinking: 'This girl is so cool! I wanna be like her!!!'"

"Your freckles though," added another with a heart-eyed emoji and a third thanked Christina for "blessing us with all the throwbackssss, we‘ll always want more".

© Instagram Christina poses for a 26red campaign

Christina is celebrating her 49th birthday on May 3, and it's a double celebration as the actress also recently wed George Bianchini in the enchanting city of New Orleans. The couple's ceremony took place on April 20 at the historic Napoleon House, a venue chosen for its rich past and beautiful, eclectic ambiance.

"The choice of New Orleans was very special to us both. We've always felt drawn to it, individually and as a couple," Christina shared with People, revealing that it was a middle ground for the pair's long-distance relationship as they first fell in love.

Christina Hendricks stunned in a white lace bridal gown and veil

The wedding was a festive gathering of close friends and family, including Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and fashion designer Christian Siriano. Their friend, Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, officiated the ceremony, adding a heartfelt touch.

"It was extraordinary having Shirley with us. She understands us so well," Christina revealed, sharing that she and George wrote their own, personal, vows.

For the wedding, fashionista Christina wore a custom gown by Katya Katya. The ensemble was completed with a custom Claire Pettibone veil, adding an ethereal touch to her bridal look.