Where is Hoda Kotb as Savannah is joined by rare replacement hosts on Today

Hoda Kotb's absence was noted on Today, but she wasn't the only regular host not to appear, as Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly weren't there, leaving only Savannah Guthrie to lead the show.

But Savannah was in good company as she was joined by two surprising replacements - one of whom is rarely seen on the show.

© Screenshot NBC Savannah was joined by Sheinelle Jones and Jacob Soboroff

Today's 2nd Hour favorite, Sheinelle Jones, and rare substitute Jacob Soboroff joined the veteran host for the show today as she led the way. Savannah even took over from Hoda's regular segment, Morning Boost, while Jacob led the way on PopStart.

Jacob, 41, is a correspondent for NBC News, MSNBC, and Today, focusing largely on border issues. He joined the network in 2015.

© Getty Jacob Soboroff on the Today Show on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

But where is Hoda today?

The Today anchor looked as though she was having the best time, as she traveled to Louisiana for New Orleans' Jazz and Heritage Festival. She looked particularly ecstatic as Mick Jagger took to the stage with Irma Thomas, sharing videos of the moment.

She wrote: "In 1964 Mick Jagger was listening to the radio and he heard a song called "time is on my side" he said 'I love that song… who wrote it ? who is singing it?'"

"That person was the queen of New Orleans music… Irma Thomas…. so today Irma Thomas and Mick Jagger held hands and sang it again", she added.

© Getty Images TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Hoda was sure to share a video of the momentous event on Instagram, with Mick and Irma holding hands during the once in a lifetime performance.

Meanwhile, Craig Melvin is about to start his book tour where he's promoting his children's book, I'm Proud of You. The host will kick off in New Jersey on Monday, visiting Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington DC along the way.

Even Dylan Dreyer, who usually subs in during an absence, was unable to join the team in the studio as she was on assignment in Kentucky, covering the Kentucky Derby on its 150th anniversary.

The show was interspersed with regular reports from her as the occasion played out, with her revealing she'd attended 11 times.