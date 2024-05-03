Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Rowland is sultry goddess in skintight latex after unexpected hair transformation
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Kelly Rowland is a sultry goddess in latex after bold hair transformation

The Mea Culpa and Destiny's Child star debuted a new hairdo fans didn't see coming

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Kelly Rowland looked sensational when she stepped onto the red carpet at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday.

The Mea Culpa actress, 43, attended the Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala where she wowed in a figure-flattering floor-length look made from latex. 

Kelly Rowland in latex dress© Getty
Kelly Rowland looked like a goddess in latex

Her gown featured a V-neckline and halterneck, as well as a figure-hugging cut that fell into a mermaid skirt. She teamed the statement backless dress with a pair of strappy black heels and a pair of eye-catching oversized clear acrylic earrings. 

Kelly Rowland on red carpet in black gown© Getty
Kelly Rowland attended the Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala

The former Destiny's Child singer debuted a stunning platinum blond bob that skimmed her chin and was styled with a middle parting. 

Kelly smiling in backless dress© Getty
Kelly's dress was backless

A moment must also be given to Kelly's makeup. The 'When Love Takes Over' singer looked completely flawless with a radiant complexion, a glossy nude lip, and an eyeshadow look which featured a champagne hue blended over the eyelids.

The former X Factor judge was seen posing with 'Level Up' singer Ciara who wowed in a white double-breasted suit, longline coat, and statement sunnies.

Kelly Rowland posing with Ciara in white suit© Getty
Kelly Rowland posed with fellow singer Ciara

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker was last seen at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Beverly Hills with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. The mother-of-two epitomized Hollywood glamour in a floor-length caped white gown with enormous scrunchy sleeves and an embellished bralet. 

Kelly Rowland on red carpet in a caped white look© Getty
Kelly Rowland stunned in a caped white look

Her look came complete with white satin gloves and a diamanté-encrusted clutch. Kelly's hair was styled in a bob with flicky ends and her makeup was pristine featuring a matte mauve lip.

kelly rowland 2024 fashion trust us awards© Getty
Kelly Rowland wowed in white

Meanwhile, the look she wore to the NAACP Fashion Show at Vibiana in March was a totally different energy. Kelly looked like a goddess in a chartreuse halterneck gown with her hair worn straight and cascading down her back. 

Kelly Rowland speaking onstage during the NAACP Fashion Show© Getty
Kelly Rowland spoke onstage during the NAACP Fashion Show

The 'Work' singer also took to the red carpet in March when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 

Kelly Rowland on red carpet in black dress with white train© Getty
Kelly Rowland attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The 'Dangerously in Love' singer wowed in a black velvet mini dress which had white fabric attached to the hem to create a billowing train. She teamed the look with black fishnet stockings and black heels.

Kelly also dressed up her look with another pair of white satin gloves adorned with black bows on the elbows and statement diamond jewellery.

Kelly smiling in black dress with updo© Getty
Kelly's updo was next level

Her hair was styled in a chic updo with a sweeping side fringe to frame her face.

