Kate, Camilla and Claudia find dapper dates for V&A party

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
With her current suitor The Kills musician Jamie Hince apparently unavailable, the fashion queen arrived at the Victoria and Albert party on the arm of photographer Mario Testino
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Camilla Al-Fayed's approach to the all-important question of an escort for the evening was to phone a friend, Elton John's partner David
Photo: © Getty Images
Not content with one date, Prince brought two: his backing dancers, referred to simply as Twinz
Photo: © Rex
19 SEPTEMBER 2007
Everyone knows Kate Moss' taste in men tends towards musicians - and the more creative and unfettered the better. But with her current suitor, The Kills rocker Jamie Hince, otherwise occupied, the supermodel called on another creative type, photographer-to-the-stars Mario Testino, to accompany her to a glitzy fashion industry event.
In keeping with the party's 'golden age of couture' theme the 33-year-old cover girl was the picture of old school glamour in a classic gold satin gown with a three-foot-long train, and the dapper Peruvian by her side.
Singleton Camilla Al-Fayed had Elton John to thank for helping her solve the problem of a squire for the evening at London's Victoria and Albert museum. The pretty socialite, fabulous in a plunge-neck panelled frock and jewelled headdress, had borrowed the singer's partner, David Furnish.
Meanwhile, with their other halves unavailable, Claudia Schiffer and actress Thandie Newton both turned up with the favourite designers, Roland Mouret and Matthew Williamson respectively.
Prince stepped out with the two female companions currently sharing his purple reign in London. These days the artist, who split with his second wife in 2006, is never seen without his sultry backing dancers, identical twins Maya and Nandy McClean, who prefer to be known simply as Twinz.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.