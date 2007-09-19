Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

With her current suitor The Kills musician Jamie Hince apparently unavailable, the fashion queen arrived at the Victoria and Albert party on the arm of photographer Mario Testino
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery

Camilla Al-Fayed's approach to the all-important question of an escort for the evening was to phone a friend, Elton John's partner David
Photo: © Getty Images

Not content with one date, Prince brought two: his backing dancers, referred to simply as Twinz
Photo: © Rex

Kate, Camilla and Claudia find dapper dates for V&A party

19 SEPTEMBER 2007

Everyone knows Kate Moss' taste in men tends towards musicians - and the more creative and unfettered the better. But with her current suitor, The Kills rocker Jamie Hince, otherwise occupied, the supermodel called on another creative type, photographer-to-the-stars Mario Testino, to accompany her to a glitzy fashion industry event.

In keeping with the party's 'golden age of couture' theme the 33-year-old cover girl was the picture of old school glamour in a classic gold satin gown with a three-foot-long train, and the dapper Peruvian by her side.

Singleton Camilla Al-Fayed had Elton John to thank for helping her solve the problem of a squire for the evening at London's Victoria and Albert museum. The pretty socialite, fabulous in a plunge-neck panelled frock and jewelled headdress, had borrowed the singer's partner, David Furnish.

Meanwhile, with their other halves unavailable, Claudia Schiffer and actress Thandie Newton both turned up with the favourite designers, Roland Mouret and Matthew Williamson respectively.

Prince stepped out with the two female companions currently sharing his purple reign in London. These days the artist, who split with his second wife in 2006, is never seen without his sultry backing dancers, identical twins Maya and Nandy McClean, who prefer to be known simply as Twinz.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button