Mariska Hargitay supported by husband Peter Hermann in major achievement

Mariska Hargitay was in good company as her husband Peter Hermann made a rare appearance to support her latest achievement.

As the Law & Order SVU star attended Variety's Power Of Women event at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, her former co-star attended alongside in support of her recognition.

© Jamie McCarthy Peter was sure to capture the significant occasion

The couple sat down, with Peter playing the important role of photographer to capture Mariska's special moment.

After an introduction from close friend and star actress Glenn Close, Mariska took to the stage to discuss something incredibly pertinent: listening to survivors.

She started her speech by announcing "I want to talk today about reversing convictions".

© Jamie McCarthy Peter embraces Mariska

"It's impossible to reverse my conviction that survivors matter, that what happened to us matters, and that our society must respond to survivors more compassionately, more holistically, with a deeper, more nuanced understanding of what healing means", she said.

Mariska then called upon those in the industry to "use your power as a catalyst for change" and "examine how your actions either contribute to either keeping the system the way it’s always been or to change it."

© NBC Mariska was accompanied by her eldest son and daughter

Directly referring to the recent news about Harvey Weinstein's overturned conviction, Mariska said: "I do want to say something about the overturned Harvey Weinstein conviction. Specifically about the reason it was overturned: Too many women’s voices. Too many women were allowed to speak."

The couple were photographed in a tight embrace at the event, with Peter clearly proud of his wife who has long championed survivors of sexual abuse through her Joyful Heart Foundation.

© NBC Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann look at the brightly-lit Empire State Building

The foundation, inspired partially by SVU scripts, works to empower victims of sexual violence by helping end the backlog of rape kits and providing mental health resources.

During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which takes place in April, Mariska lit up the Empire State Building in teal and blue, colors that represent not only the star's organization but the month itself.

She was joined by two of her three children, August and Amaya at the event, with Peter later joining her to watch the iconic building lit up from afar.