David Beckham meets one of his biggest fans at LA basketball game

12 APRIL 2008

His skills on the pitch have made his a giant of football and an icon across the world. And this week, David Beckham came face-to-face with a giant of the basketball world.



Enjoying a night out watching the Los Angeles Lakers with wife Victoria, David – who stands an impressive 5ft 11ins - found himself dwarfed by 7ft player Didier Ilunga Mbenga when the basketball star came over to introduce himself.



Casually dressed, the LA Galaxy star player, who has become a big fan of the Lakers, sat in coveted ringside seats to enjoy the match. Victoria, who wore a black sleeveless shirt and jeans with her trademark heels, took the opportunity of a night without the children to cuddle up to her husband as they watched the Lakers beat local rivals the LA Clippers.



"David and Victoria looked completely loved-up and couldn't keep their hands off each other," the Daily Mirror reported an onlooker saying.