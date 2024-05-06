Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reunite in Australia for rare date night outing

Michelle Keegan is one busy lady, and her schedule never seems to slow down! The stunning actress is currently in Australia, filming the second series of hit BBC show Ten Pound Poms, and has been pretty quiet on social media, as has her husband, Mark Wright.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's love story

However, on Sunday evening, a picture appeared on Mikey's Pizza official Instagram account - a well respected and beloved American style eatery in Bondi. Michelle and Mark were photographed with a gentleman who is associated with the establishment and looked in great spirits.

The gentleman wrote: "The Ten Pound Poms at Mikey’s today - thanks for coming, big love." He tagged the couple's Instagram handles in the snap. Michelle, 36, looked tanned, happy, and relaxed in a lemon crop top and trousers and Mark looked super chilled and handsome, wearing a simple black hoodie. Such a gorgeous pair!

© Mark Wright Instagram Michelle and Mark have been married for nine years

Mark and Michelle have been very busy putting the finishing touches to their dream home. The pair built their dazzling property from scratch after buying the land back in 2019. Their pad is now said to be worth a cool £3.5 million. The house boasts multiple bedrooms, a stunning dining room and a spacious lounge area at their house, and their garden and pool area look like something out of a movie.

The couple have been married for nine years, tying the knot in front of 200 guests on 24 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, before moving on to the reception at the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle's wedding dress was by Galia Lahav and was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals. It featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

The couple's special wedding dance sounded epic too; the showbiz pair performed a routine to Dirty Dancing's I've Had the Time of My Life.