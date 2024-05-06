Willow Smith rocks tiny sequin bra for celebratory night out

Willow Smith has an exciting week, and she is taking it on looking as glamorous as possible.

The youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, 23, has been focusing on both her music as well as a new literary venture, and recently stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote it all.

For the special late night appearance, the "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer looked both edgy and bejeweled in an all-black outfit.

Willow dazzled in a tiny sequin and beaded bra adorned with metallic gems, paired with black trousers, a matching blazer, and coordinating leather loafers. For hair and make-up, she had her curls styled in a perfectly round Afro, and had a winged out, smokey eye look.

She took to Instagram to share various snaps and videos from the night out, one captioned with: "My gratitude is ," alongside a crying emoji, and another with: "My heart is sooo full!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the looks – and the new music – with one writing: "Your vibes are groovy!!!" as others followed suit with: "Obsessed with the shoes," and: "This girl is so gorgeous!" as well as: "Love her new music," plus another fan added: "I love this look! Congratulations."

Aside from her new album empathogen, which is out now, Willow is also celebrating the release of her new book, Black Shield Maiden, and she is in New York City to promote it.

The novel is described as "a powerful and groundbreaking historical saga about an African warrior in the world of the Vikings," and its plot in part reads: "This saga begins with Yafeu, a defiant yet fiercely compassionate young warrior who is stolen from her home in the flourishing Ghānaian empire and taken to a distant kingdom in the North. There she is thrust into a strange, cold world of savage shield maidens, tyrannical rulers, and mysterious gods."

© Instagram

Willow recently also opened up to Allure about her upcoming projects, as well as about whether she considers herself a nepo baby.

© Pratt Library / X The Smith family

Though she shared she's aware of the privileges her last name may have lent her, she maintained she believes it's what pushed her to work even harder. "I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren't who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker."

She went on: "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don't need to prove [expletive] to anybody."