Met Gala 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more couple moments on the red carpet
Met Gala 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more couple moments on the red carpet

See all the couples who made fashion's biggest night their latest date

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
1 hour ago
Hollywood's most fashionable and glamorous date night out is officially here: the Met Gala this first Monday of May. The theme of the ball – in honor of the forthcoming Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition – is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "The Garden of Time."

The latter is inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, which while it can be interpreted in various ways, florals, both groundbreaking and not groundbreaking, are expected.

The theme itself – which in the exhibition will be divided into the categories of land, sea, and sky – pays homage to over 400 years of fashion history by way of approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, many of which are too fragile to be worn again.

While you can check out some of our favorite looks of the night here, see below some of our favorite couple moments from fashion's biggest night.

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon

The two both wore Dior, Luciana's dress being from the Spring Summer 2022 collection.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Chris, a co-chair and first-time attendee, wore Tom Ford, as did his wife.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.© Getty

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

The couple wore Marni.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

The Kardashian family matriarch wore Oscar de la Renta.

