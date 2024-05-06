Met Gala 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more couple moments on the red carpet

Hollywood's most fashionable and glamorous date night out is officially here: the Met Gala this first Monday of May. The theme of the ball – in honor of the forthcoming Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition – is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which is "The Garden of Time."

The latter is inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, which while it can be interpreted in various ways, florals, both groundbreaking and not groundbreaking, are expected.

The theme itself – which in the exhibition will be divided into the categories of land, sea, and sky – pays homage to over 400 years of fashion history by way of approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, many of which are too fragile to be worn again.

While you can check out some of our favorite looks of the night here, see below some of our favorite couple moments from fashion's biggest night.

© Getty Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon The two both wore Dior, Luciana's dress being from the Spring Summer 2022 collection.

© Getty Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth Chris, a co-chair and first-time attendee, wore Tom Ford, as did his wife.

© Getty Rita Ora & Taika Waititi The couple wore Marni.