Parky gathers celebrity subjects for a trip down memory lane



For a moment chat show king Michael Parkinson looked like he might be stumped for words. As he scanned the faces at this week's launch party for his memoirs the veteran journalist struggled to contain his emotions.



Led by Michael Palin and Michael Winner, a host of his celebrity interviewees had gathered to support Sir Michael on his big occasion. And their host graciously thanked guests - including Mariella Frostrup and Sir David Frost - for making his career "such an easy ride".



Reviewing his life for the book entitled simply Parky: My Autobiography had been a joy, added the 73-year-old. "I worked in newspapers and TV in the early days which was much more fun because nobody knew what they were doing," he admitted.



But the pipe and slippers don't beckon just yet. Parky has announced plans to launch a website featuring an archive of his interviews and a blog.