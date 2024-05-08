Sarah Jessica Parker talks lessons raising teen twin daughters, 14, during intimate NYC event

Sarah Jessica Parker has had quite the busy week, having recently returned to New York City after spending several months in London for work.

And now, she's gracing fans with her presence at a number of special events. Following the Met Gala on Monday night, she stepped out on Tuesday in Brooklyn to celebrate the release of new book, Women and Children First, by Alina Grabowski, the latest book to be published by her book imprint, SJP Lit.

During a special conversation with the author about the book, which was attended by HELLO!, Sarah reflected on her own family.

As she discussed Women and Children First, which is told from the perspective of ten different women, she opened up about her own observations about how girls are portrayed, and react, from her experience raising her twin teenage daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 14.

She said: "I've got two girls, not that they are fully mature but sometimes when they are angry or people disappoint them, they're not really being as mean as they think they are about the person."

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about raising daughters

She added: "The really interesting thing is, as I have only had a son, I'll hear about the event from two people, what they saw... It's very touching in a way that surprises me, as there is [this narrative about when you have girls] 'You've got two girls, good luck,' but who started that rumor? Why did we encourage it?"

She went on to say that she hopes to "create girls who are "genuinely complicated, not older than their years but in the truth of growing up".

Sarah's SJP Lit's latest book, Women And Children First

Sarah was gripped by Women and Children First, and was full of praise for it as she opened up about the storyline with author Alina on Tuesday night.

The story is set in a small coastal town in Maine, and sounds gripping from the start, as it follows the impact of a young woman's death in a tight-knit community, and the suspicious circumstances, that unfold as the ten different women share their stories through their eyes.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a huge book fan

Part of the synopsis reads: "Touching on womanhood, class, and sexuality, ambition, disappointment, and tragedy, this novel is a stunning rendering of love and loss, and a bracing lesson from a phenomenal new literary talent that no one walks this earth alone".

SJP Lit was launched with independent publisher Zando in March 2022, and aims to publish "sweeping, expansive, thought-provoking, and big-hearted literary and commercial works that are inclusive of international and underrepresented voices."

© Shannon Finney Sarah with her husband Matthew Broderick

When SJP Lit first launched, Sarah said of the exciting venture: "It is with tremendous pride and delight that I announce the launch of my new imprint, SJP Lit. I’m thrilled to be back in the business of books, in partnership once again with the great Molly Stern and the brilliant team she’s built at Zando.

"I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers. So it’s simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate again in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices.

"I feel especially fortunate to take part in the process of helping readers uncover their new favorite books and authors, a task I don’t take lightly and will tend to fiercely."