Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging emerald dress as she's supported by son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in an incredible dress once again this week, when she was joined on the red carpet by her son, first-time director Damian.

The former model posed for a series of snapshots with his mother, who is the star of his first movie, Strictly Confidential.

Elizabeth rocked a head-turning frock for the London screening of the film, as she wore an emerald dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh split that showcased her slender figure.

The actress glowed in the pictures, which also saw Damian looking dapper in a black suit as he beamed alongside his mum. Another photo from the star-studded occasion showed the 22-year-old smiling for a photo with one of his godfathers, his mum's former partner, Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth was recently spotted in a more casual look, but she still looked as glamorous as ever.

© Lia Toby The duo are so close

Earlier in the week, the effortlessly stylish star shared a series of snapshots from her beach holiday in the Maldives. In the images, the Bedazzled actress could be seen rocking an eye-catching bikini from her own collection which she wore layered beneath a white shirt.

For the glamorous beach trip, Elizabeth, 59, accessorised her beach look with a pair of gold drop earrings.

© Lia Toby Elizabeth's knockout dress was truly gorgeous

"Another glorious day in Paradise and hello old friend Leica camera – found in a dusty box in my study, unused for 20 years," she wrote in her caption. "So much better than a phone."

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle magazine in 2018, the star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments.

© Lia Toby Damian with his godfather Hugh Grant

Opening up, she said: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

What is Strictly Confidential about?

Released in the US on 5 April and streaming in the UK from 13 May, the film follows Mia (Georgie Lock), a young woman haunted by the death of her best friend, Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

© Kristina Bumphrey Elizabeth and Damian at the special screening of Strictly Confidential in NYC

Invited to return to the Caribbean island where Rebecca spent her final days, Mia unravels the mystery of her friend's tragic drowning, uncovering a world of betrayal and murder.

Cast as Rebecca's mum, Lily, Elizabeth was thrilled to collaborate with Damian on the project.

© Getty The actress enjoyed working with her son

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," she told Pop Culturalist.

"It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

© Variety The mother-son pair at Elton John's iconic Oscars viewing party

She went on to say: "I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark.

"That's something that I've seen him always be attracted to. So he told me the treatment, and I said, 'Go away and write it. I'm not going to get involved in your first draft. You should do that.'"