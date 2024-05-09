Donna Kelce teases the future of son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance

During a special Mother's Day episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, Donna Kelce shared her gracious insights on the budding relationship between her son, NFL star Travis Kelce, and pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The conversation, steered by lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, delicately touched upon the couple's highly publicized connection, revealing Donna's warm approval of the pair.

"You never know," Donna, 71, expressed with a mother's cautious optimism about the future of Travis and Taylor's relationship. "Time will tell, but I know that they’re both friendly. They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals."

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game

Her description paints a picture of a harmonious match between the two celebrities, known for their respective philanthropic and caring natures.

Martha, who couldn't resist mentioning Taylor despite prior requests, fondly recalled seeing Donna and Taylor together.

"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you," she remarked, referring to the VIP box sightings that have sparked excitement among fans.

The pair's relationship, which has captivated fans and media alike, first caught public attention at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September last year.

© Getty It's a love story for Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce

Though initially unconfirmed, their romance was soon evident as they were seen engaging in affectionate displays at a post-game party.

Since then, Taylor has become a regular at Chiefs games, often accompanied by Donna and occasionally bringing along her famous friends.

© Getty The couple celebrated Travis' win with a cute kiss

The connection between the 14-time Grammy winner and Travis, both 34, deepened as they were spotted holding hands in New York City, a public confirmation of their relationship just before Travis hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2023.

The couple has since been open about their affection, sharing moments of celebration both on the field after Travis's third Super Bowl win and backstage at Taylor's Eras tour shows.

Adding to the romance, the duo recently took a break from their hectic schedules for a tropical getaway in the Bahamas, further cementing their status as a power couple in both the sports and entertainment realms.

© Gotham Travis and Taylor in 2023

Taylor, known for weaving her personal experiences into her music, seemingly alludes to her relationship with Travis in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The track So High School compares their love to an exhilarating teenage romance, highlighting the playful and heartfelt nature of their bond.

Donna's comments during the podcast reflect a supportive and hopeful outlook for the couple's future, emphasizing their mutual respect and affection. Martha concluded the discussion with a heartfelt "So good luck with that because that is some situation."