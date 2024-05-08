Aljaz Skorjanec's lookalike baby Lyra melts hearts with adorable new look in sweet video

Aljaz Skorjanec clearly loves spending time with his daughter Lyra, ten months, and on Wednesday, the dancer took to social media to share the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of their family life.

The former Strictly star shared a sweet video in which both he and his tiny tot could hardly contain their giggles!

As you can see in the clip below, the little girl wore an unusual new outfit for the adorable daddy-daughter moment…

The clip comes shortly after Aljaz and Janette celebrated alongside their little girl and a whole host of their former co-stars. Last week, the pair attended a star-studded event, as they took Lyra to her first festival.

The family-of-three enjoyed a weekend getaway to Sara Davies' house which was transformed into a private festival for her 40th birthday.

© Instagram Sara is so close to the couple

The Dragons Den star had an exclusive guest list that included Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, former contestant John Whaite and professional dancer Katya Jones.

Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! show Janette embracing the Mob Wife trend in red leather leggings, knee-high white boots and a maximalist leopard print jacket.

Aljaz chose a more understated monochromatic outfit, including black jeans and a bomber jacket, but the couple's daughter Lyra was undoubtedly the star of the show.

The nine-month-old looked adorable in denim leggings with elasticated hems and a pink quilted jacket. Striking a balance between keeping warm in the chilly spring weather and shielding her eyes from the sun, Lyra wore soft knitted boots, a cream hat with two oversized bobbles and festival-worthy daisy sunglasses.

© Getty The pair were beloved Strictly dancers

The latter was identical to Craig's accessory, which he teamed with fabulously bold pink sequins. Lyra and Craig's similar fashion choices were fitting since Janette said the pair developed a close bond over the weekend.

She said: "It was Lyra's first-ever festival. She looked so epic… She wore matching sunglasses with Craig, that wasn't even planned. And the most beautiful part of it was the two of them, how they became like besties over the weekend. She loves him and he loves her, it was so cute!"

Strictly Come Dining

The previous month, the couple and Lyra met up with more former co-stars when they spent time with Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, when they went to the couple's beautiful Cheshire home for dinner.

Although they appeared to have fun, but it's safe to say they were a little worn out by the end of the get-together!

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2017

Lyra's arrival

The couple welcomed their little girl last July "I look into her eyes and feel completely lost in them," said Janette, as she and Aljaz snuggled up with Lyra on their bed for an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO!

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she continued. "You can see she’s learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible. She's the most amazing baby.

© Instagram The stars are so proud of their little girl

"She’s really contented and only cries if she’s hungry or needs a nappy change." Aljaz sweetly added: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it…"