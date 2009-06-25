Ball girl is big hit of Wimbledon as Argentine beauty overtakes Maria as new court lovely

There were two new queens of the court at the All England Club on Wednesday. And one of them doesn’t appear on any official lists for Wimbledon and is not even seeded.



While France's Michael Llodra was being treated after crashing out of the tournament through injury – he collided with the umpire's chair during the match - his opponent Tommy Haas threw the court open to the ball boys and girls to join him for a few rallies.



And there was one challenger who ensured he had his work cut out, 15-year-old Chloe Chambers.



The talented youngster – a member of an elite junior squad organised by the Wimbledon authorities – played for around five minutes with the German number 24 seed on the number one court, receiving a standing ovation from an appreciative 11,000-strong crowd.



Meanwhile, earlier on the same court, a new sportswoman was claiming Maria Sharapova's crown for the most glamorous competitor. In a surprising result, Argentinean Gisela Dulko, ranked 45 in the world, beat the 22-year-old Russian in three sets causing 2004 ladies champion Maria's early exit.



Asked how she felt about becoming the new darling of the spectators, the blonde 24-year-old from Buenos Aires said: "That's very nice. I've always said I'm not only a tennis player, but also a woman."



While most of the action on day three was of the tennis variety, Andy Murray brought a new sport to the courts when practicing on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Scot appeared in a professional cricket helmet during a daily workout with his three trainers.



Known to have a fun relationship with his entourage, the British number one left clues to the stunt on his Twitter page, telling followers it was part of an in joke among the crew. Every time a team member fails a challenge they faced a penalty.



"One of us dressing up like a cricketer for a forfeit this morning. If you're at (Wimbledon) later today keep a look out. Don't know who yet tho..." he teased.



In the end his physical conditioner Jez Green was made to wear the heavy cricket gear - after Andy had tried it on himself.



While the eyes of the nation are once again on the Dunblane native as he plays his second-round match on Thursday, it seems he is also being watched by a prominent royal supporter. "Got a nice letter from the Queen saying well done for winning queen's," Andy tweeted on his page. "Put it in its own pile away from the bills."



So what's the story with Twitter…? In case you haven't already discovered it, Twitter is a free social networking service which enables users to send and read other users' messages.



These 'tweets' are displayed on the user's profile page and delivered to other users who have subscribed to them. Since it launched in 2006, the service has become a hit with celebs.