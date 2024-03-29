Andy Murray looks unrecognisable with long curly hair - his reaction to photo is incredible

Andy Murray couldn’t help but laugh on Thursday when tennis player Sebastian Korda shared a never-before-seen photo of him sporting long curly hair.

Taking to Instagram, American tennis player Sebastian shared two photos, one of him and Andy playing a doubles match at the Miami Open last week and another taken during his childhood, showing him in a tennis court alongside a very young-looking Andy.

“Time flies,” he simply captioned the post. Andy was quick to reshare it to his own social media account, simply adding a laughing emoji.

The incredible post showed what many fans of Sebastian have now described as a “beautiful full-circle moment” – from Andy's fan to his colleague.

Andy’s reaction shows that the tennis star remains in great spirits despite the ankle injury he suffered last week and which forced him to pull out of the doubles match he was set to play alongside Sebastian at the Miami Open.

© Getty Andy Murray with longer hair back in 2005

Taking to his Instagram following the incident, he told his fans on social media: “Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL [anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of my CFL [calcaneofibular ligament]. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Andy’s long curls are no surprise to tennis fans that have followed his career since the beginning. The Scot has often favoured wearing his hair long, but for many years now has opted for a shorter style, and it’s all thanks to his wife Kim.

© Julian Finney Andy recently revealed his wife Kim often cuts his hair

“Usually it’s my wife that cuts my hair,” Andy said last year when quizzed about his hair by his tennis rivals via the ATP. “I hate going to the hairdressers, get no enjoyment out of it at all and I find it a massive hassle. But my wife is often nagging me to go to the hairdressers and I just tell her if she wants me to get it cut, then she can cut it.”

Of his wife’s skills, he added: “She does an okay job but obviously she’s not trained so sometimes I’ll notice it a few days later that there’s like four or five hairs that are much longer than all of the other ones. But she does a decent job.”