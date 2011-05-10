Singer and actor David Essex makes 'charismatic' 'EastEnders' debut

David Essex is making his mark on Albert Square as EastEnders character Eddie Moon.



The singer, actor and 1970s heart-throb is seen here for the first time as his "charismatic" alter-ego, who arrives this summer.



The soap has now announced the names of the actors who will be playing his two sons, Anthony and Tyler, in the BBC1 drama.



Matt Lapinskas, 22, who will play Anthony in his first TV role, said: "I'm absolutely over-the-moon!

Photo: © BBC



"It has been my lifetime ambition to be on EastEnders, I have watched it growing up with my nan who is a big fan.



"I'm so pleased to get my first TV role, I just didn't believe it would be so big. I've met some of the cast I will be working with who were very friendly and welcoming and I can't wait to start filming."



Tony Discipline, also 22, who plays Tyler, a "bloke's bloke" who lives for the weekend and often ends up in trouble, particularly with "the ladies", said: "It's really exciting to be able to work on a show that you have grown up watching and have followed your whole life.



"I am very grateful to be given this opportunity and am looking forward to working on the show and becoming an EastEnder!"



The soap's executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said: "Both Tony and Matt are fabulous additions to the show.



"Headed up by David Essex, the Moon clan are on their way to becoming an established family in the Square."