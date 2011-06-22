'God sent me an angel': 'Lost' actor Doug Hutchinson marries 16-year-old singer

Doug Anthony Hutchinson, known for his roles in Lost and The Green Mile, shared some happy news on his website this week.



The 51-year-old actor announced that he has married 16-year-old aspiring singer and model Courtney Alexis Stodden.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR MORE PICTURES





"Doug Anthony Hutchison and Courtney Alexis Stodden became husband and wife on Friday May 20th, 2011, at 12 pm in The Little Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada," wrote the actor – who posted a picture of the newlyweds.



"Mr and Mrs Hutchison live together happily ensconced in their Hollywood Hills home with their lil' pups, Everette and Tuna."



Despite the couple's 35-year age gap, Courtney's parents have given their marriage full backing.



Her mum Krista told website RadarOnline: "We are totally supportive of this marriage. Doug is a wonderful man and we love him."



Her dad Alex, 47, added: "Every father can only pray to have such a man behind their daughter. Doug is the nicest man I’ve ever met in my life."



Coutney is described as "a good Christian girl" by her mum, who says her daughter has not had plastic surgery.



According to the biography on her official website, the teenage blonde began modelling when she was 12.





VIEW GALLERY





Several of her modelling pictures are featured on her website, while a video of her miming to one of her songs appears on Youtube.



Three years later she entered Donald Trump's Miss Universe competition and became Miss Ocean Shores, representing her city in the Miss Washington USA Pageant.



Doug - pictured above in his role as prison guard Percy in The Green Mile - met Courtney a year after the beauty contest.



On his website he describes how he was captivated by her from the moment they met – after he had been going through a tough time in his life and prayed to God to send him a sign.



"God sent me my sign in the form of an an Angel. Literally. She swooped down and immediately captured my heart!" He wrote.



"I've never felt such intense and pure love from [and for] any other woman in my entire life."



The actor has spoken out to address the issue of the vast age gap between them. "We're aware that our vast age difference is extremely controversial," he said.



"But we're very much in love and want to get the message out there that true love can be ageless."