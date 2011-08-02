Sandra and Ryan spark romance reports with cosy red carpet appearance

With Jennifer Aniston officially off the market, fans are hoping Sandra Bullock will be the next Hollywood sweetheart to find love.



And perhaps her 'good friend' Ryan Reynolds is the man for the job.



The couple have reignited reports of a romance with a very cosy appearance at the premiere of Ryan's latest film, The Change-Up.



Sandra, 47, and Ryan giggled and cuddled up as they posed for pictures on the red carpet at the LA unveiling.

The pair starred in 2009 comedy The Proposal together and have remained close friends ever since.



In the past they have denied speculation that their friendship had turned into something more following the breakdown of both their marriages in 2010.



Sandra looked stunning at the screening in a sexy black jumpsuit and strappy heels.



And she certainly gave the stars of the comedy a run for their money, including newly-single 27-year-old Olivia Wilde.



The House actress showed off her incredible figure in a vibrant red Antoni Beradi dress and matching heels as she walked the red carpet.



Leslie Mann, who also appears in the film, looked lovely in a white and gold number from the Marchesa Resort 2012 collection.



The Change-Up is a Freaky Friday style comedy staring Jason Bateman as a married man who accidentally switches bodies with his playboy friend (Ryan).



It hits cinema screens in the US on August 5 and on September 16 in the UK.