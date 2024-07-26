Sandra Bullock's family life in photos — her lookalike sister to rarely-seen children as star turns 60

We all know and love Sandra Bullock for her girl-next-door charm and sharp wit, and as the actress turns 60, it seems she is only getting better with age. Her impact on Hollywood extends far beyond her impressive filmography, but who could forget her turn as detective turned beauty queen in Miss Congeniality? Or as a strong-willed mother in The Blind Side?

Off-screen, Sandra Bullock has been open about her personal life; she has shared her experiences as a single mother with two adopted children, Louis and Laila, and remains an advocate for adoption. Join HELLO! as we reveal all about Sandra's kids, her childhood and her intriguing love life.

Through The Years: Sandra Bullock

Sandra's rarely-seen children

Sandra has been open about her journey to motherhood; the actress adopted two children, Louis and Laila, in her 40s and has never looked back.

In an interview with Red Table Talk in 2022, she spoke about why her decision to adopt felt right for her: "I don't know why that was the only route, but I'm so glad the universe had me wait," she said. "Even though I was anxious and I was eager – and it went nope, you're not going to do it the way you think you're going to do it."

She welcomed Louis, born in Louisiana, via adoption in 2010 when he was three years old; she told Today that she felt a connection to his birthplace long before he was born. "Katrina happened in New Orleans, and I knew – just something told me that my child was there. It was weird," she said.

Louis is now 14 and loves food, according to his mom. In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she explained that his love of food really began with mixing drinks; "[He] had a cocktail book, no alcohol...then he got into making boba...then he wanted to deep fry everything. Everything was coated in sugar...everything is food-based for him."

The mother of two revealed on Red Table Talk that she is worried for her eldest child to leave the nest as he will no longer be under her protection. "With Lou being a young Black man, at one point, sweet, funny Lou is gonna be a young man," she said.

© Jacopo Raule Sandra welcomed her first child, Louis, via adoption in 2010

"And the minute he leaves my home, I can't follow him everywhere, though I will try...I pray and pray and pray that I have done a good enough job."

Sandra's youngest child is 11-year-old Laila, whom she adopted in 2015 at just two years old. According to the actress, her arrival brought "pink and glitter in the house, " and despite her initial nervousness at her new surroundings, she quickly settled in.

© Red Table Talk Sandra adopted Laila in 2015 when she was two years old

Sandra told the Red Table Talk panel that it was challenging to parent Laila when she was experiencing triggers early on; "It was really hard to separate yourself and not be hurt because all you wanna do is love," she said. "But guess what? Your love is not going to cut it right then and there."

Growing pains aside, the Oscar winner is eternally grateful for her daughter, telling People, "When I look at Laila, there's no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here."

Laila is reportedly friends with Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly, and is a powerhouse in her own right. "Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish," Sandra said in an interview with InStyle in 2018. "She's going to bring some real change."

Sandra revealed to People in 2022 that she planned to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on parenting. She explained, "I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while. I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

"I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

Soul sisters: Sandra and Gesine's unbreakable bond

© Emma McIntyre Sandra and her sister Gesine grew up in Washington D.C.

The actress is extremely close to her only sibling, sister Gesine Bullock-Prado. The pair were raised in Washington D.C., and the six-year age gap between them meant they weren't as close growing up.

Speaking to The Guardian, Gesine explained why: "Our age difference made it impossible to be chummy when we were younger... No girl in her tender years, navigating through the trials of puberty, wants her annoying geek of a little sister hanging about," she laughed.

"It wasn't until I got older that the age gap disintegrated. Once I was in high school, we became genuinely close."

The 54-year-old celebrity chef and cookbook author opened a bakery in Vermont after completing her law degree and joining the bar at just 27 years old. It seems that success runs in the Bullock genes!

The sisters co-founded a production company together in the 90s, and went on to produce Practical Magic and Miss Congeniality. According to Gesine in an interview with Variety, they started the company as Sandra "wanted to find things [that were] not coming her way and develop things that she [wanted] to do – as well as passion projects."

When Sandra's partner Bryan passed away in 2023 after a long battle with ALS, Gesine took to Instagram to express her grief. "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers [teeming] with salmon," she wrote at the time.

"ALS is a cruel disease, but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

© Steve Granitz Gesine is a celebrity chef and cookbook author

Sandra's love and loss

The mother of two has had an interesting dating life; while she was only married once, you might be surprised to know she dated A-listers like Ryan Gosling and Matthew McConaughey.

The first of her Hollywood romances was The O.C. actor Tate Donovan, whom she met while filming Love Potion No. 9 in 1992. The couple dated for three years and got engaged before their romance ended shortly after; she joked to Interview that he was a "very patient human being".

Her next romance began when Matthew McConaughey met Sandra on the set of A Time To Kill. They dated from 1996 to 1998 before going their separate ways, but gushed about her ex to Cosmopolitan in 2003.

© Gregg DeGuire The actress married television personality Jesse James in 2005

She said, "It's the work we both put in. There's a great amount of respect and love…I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine — he could be married — I know we would stay close."

She was with La La Land actor Ryan Gosling for only a year in 2002 before splitting with the rising star, but he told The Times in 2011 that she was one of the "greatest girlfriends of all time".

Love seemed to be sticking around when she married television personality Jesse James in 2005. Despite jointly filing for adoption for Louis, multiple women revealed his infidelity in 2010; the couple divorced in the same year, and Sandra completed the adoption on her own.

© Alamy Sandra's partner Bryan sadly passed in 2023 after a battle with ALS

Jesse confirmed the allegations in 2017 in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying, "Yeah, I did cheat on my wife…I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's end of story."

Sandra's most recent, and perhaps most tragic love story is her relationship with photographer Bryan Randall. The pair met in 2015 when she hired him to take photos at Louis's birthday party, and they quickly began dating. Except for the occasion red carpet appearance, the couple largely kept their love life private and did not comment publicly on their relationship.

Shockingly, Bryan's family announced he had passed away in August 2023 after a long battle with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. His family released a statement at the time, praising his doctors for their support in the lead-up to his passing.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," the statement said.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."