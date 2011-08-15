Hollywood's most famous family embrace London life

Keeping the children entertained in the summer months is a dilemma all parents face.



And with six little ones to keep occupied, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been busy organising excursions for the family.



The famous brood are currently renting a home in the leafy London suburb of Richmond while Brad shoots his latest film World War Z in Cornwall.



With dad hard at work, Angelina has been taking their children out and about to enjoy all that the area has to offer.

VIEW GALLERY





In recent weeks they have enjoyed trips to the London Aquarium and Richmond's Pottery café, while Brad joined the gang last Saturday for an outing to the smash hit musical Wicked in honour of Maddox's 10th birthday.



The actor was back amongst his family this weekend.



After a surprising - and understated - visit to the Halford's bike shop in Isleworth with Maddox, 10, Pax, seven, Zahara, six, and five-year-old Shiloh, Brad and Angelina took all of their children along to a low-key puppet show performance in Richmond.



Along with their big brothers and sisters, three-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne were treated to a showing of The Three Little Pigs and the Wolf at the Puppet Theatre Barge – a unique 50-seat auditorium that floats on water.

VIEW GALLERY



While dad Brad held Knox in his arms as the family left the barge, little Vivienne skipped alongside her mother and held her hand, having clearly enjoyed the puppet act.



There was more theatrical entertainment to come for the eldest Jolie-Pitts.



On Sunday, Angelina, Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh headed out for an afternoon performance of Shrek The Musical at the Drury Lane Theatre.



Dad might well have been making his way to Glasgow – where he is due to film for the next fortnight.