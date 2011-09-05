Exclusive: Jodie Kidd 'delighted' to announce the birth of her first child

After an "amazing, incredible" pregnancy in which she was on glowing form, TV presenter and action girl Jodie Kidd has given birth to her first child.



Hellomagazine.com can exclusively reveal that Jodie and her partner, Argentine polo player Andrea Vianini, have welcomed a boy named Indio Vianini Kidd.



Andrea was by her side when their son was delivered in hospital early on Monday morning by emergency Caesarean, weighing 7lbs 10 ounces.





The overjoyed new parents, who share the model's 16th-century, grade II listed home in West Sussex, released a statement to HELLO! saying: "We are delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful son Indio Vianini Kidd.



"All are happy and healthy and doing well and we could not be happier."



It's Jodie's first child and his arrival comes just 20 days before her 33rd birthday on September 25.



They got together two years ago, although Jodie admitted she'd had a crush on the sporty Argentine since she was 12.



Andrea, 45, is a close friend of her brother Jack, also a professional polo player.



In May, the couple exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they were expecting a boy.





The new mum, who admits she hadn't been broody before she became pregnant, told HELLO! how she'd sailed through her pregnancy without any morning sickness.



"It's remarkable seeing what your body does. There are no words to describe how clever the human body is and how much I respect it.



"It's been a real eye-opener. An amazing, incredible experience."



She said she'd been told by her doctor to prepare for a Caesarean because of the baby's large size.