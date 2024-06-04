Hailey Bieber gives pregnancy timeline update as friend Kylie Jenner declares: 'We're moms now'

When it came to concealing her baby bump for several months, Hailey Bieber was a quick learner.

The Rhode founder, 27, first announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber last month, when the couple posted photos from their vow renewal, and her bump was on full display.

However at that point, the soon-to-be first time mom was reportedly just over six months pregnant already, and she just proved how well she hid it with details of her latest photo shoot.

Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Evolution

On Monday, Saint Laurent posted photos from their Summer 2024 campaign with Ray Ban, starring Hailey herself.

After some of the photos were shared, the model took to her Instagram Stories to share a little behind-the-scenes secret with fans, revealing she was already past her first trimester at the time of the shoot, but you'd never be able to tell.

In one of the pics she reposted to her Stories, she's seen wearing a strapless, camel utility-like jumpsuit, and she even has her waist cinched in with a wide belt, no bump in sight.

Still, Hailey confessed: "Shot this four months preggy with little bean in my belly," alongside a bean emoji.

Her sweet revelation came just as her good friend Kylie Jenner — who shares two kids with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — shared a throwback of the two, and marveled over the fact that they are both moms now. Also taking to her Instagram Stories, the make-up mogul shared a photo from her blue-haired King Kylie era, around 2016 or so, and wrote: "We're moms now," tagging Hailey.

© Instagram Kylie and Hailey have been friends since they were teens

Hailey and Justin, who met as teens in 2009, tied the knot in 2018. Last year, Hailey opened up about the seemingly never-ending chatter about her plans to start a family in an interview with GQ, where she shared: "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," adding: "There is something that's disheartening about, 'Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a [expletive].'"

© Instagram Hailey has been proudly showing off her bump since announcing her pregnancy

Though she said at the time motherhood was something she "looks forward to," she also maintained it would be a "private, intimate thing," for her and her family. "It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care."

© Instagram She wore Saint Laurent for her pregnancy reveal

"Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body – and let's just let it be that."

She ultimately emphasized: "When there comes a day that that is true, you – as in the internet – will be the last to know."