Michelle Williams brings Marilyn back to the big screen in first official trailer

Marilyn Monroe – the world's most explosive blonde bombshell and an undisputed Hollywood icon is back on the silver screen.



Michelle Williams has been transformed into the troubled star for new film My Week With Marilyn, of which the first official trailer has been released.









The movie tells the story of Marilyn's four-month stay in the UK while filming The Prince and the Showgirl alongside Laurence Olivier, played by Kenneth Branagh.



During that time she forges a close relationship with Olivier's assistant, the dashing Colin Clarke, who ends up looking after her when her husband Arthur Miller returns to the US.



Michelle has spoken about the daunting task of filling Marilyn's shoes – and recently told Vogue she was inspired by a picture she had as a child on her bedroom wall.









"I had one of her in a field of trees in Roxbury, Conneticut," she said. "She's wearing a white dress and she's barefoot and she's got her arms spread and she's laughing.



"There was just something about that image of her – so lovely and joyful and free. I've always thought of her as that woman-child, not an icon, which is probably why I let myself approach the role."



My Week With Marilyn is released on November 18 and also stars Judi Dench, Dominic Cooper and Emma Watson.