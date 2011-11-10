Hugh Grant faces fine over failing to register birth

It's normal that new parents get so absorbed in their little bundle of joy that they forget what's going on with the rest of the world.



So maybe Hugh Grant can cite baby bliss if Westminster Council fine him for failing to file some very important paperwork.



Parents are legally obliged to register the birth of their child within 42 days – or face a fine of up to £200.



And it's now been 45 days since the About A Boy actor welcomed his little girl with his ex-girlfriend Tinlang Hong, 31.













Since her arrival on 26 September, neither of them has made the birth official.



A registry office worker said: "It hasn't been registered yet. It is appointment only to register a birth and there is no appointment."



However, despite their no-show, it's unlikely that the pair are going to be in deep trouble.



"It is quite common to go over 42 days," added the source. "We've got some as long three months.



"The main thing is that we maintain communication with the parents – and it's not like we are going to turn up on his doorstep with the police and chase them up."

Despite the pregnancy being unplanned, the 51-year-old actor is keen to be involved in his child's life.



When his daughter was born he released a statement saying he was "delighted" to have become a father, and confirmed that he and her mother are on friendly terms even though the relationship ended a few months ago.



Last week, the heart-throb jetted in to London on a flying visit to the baby – he's currently based in Berlin filming Cloud Atlas alongside Halle Berry and Susan Sarandon.



Hugh, seen above with a friend, reportedly spent 45 minutes with the newborn and her mother at the £1.2 million property his cousin bought for them.



"I've got a 24-hour break from filming and I'm back to protect my baby," the Notting Hill star told reporters.