Kelsey Grammer: 'I love that Kayte had the courage to marry me twice'

They tied the knot 15 months ago in New York City’s Longacre Theatre.



But Kelsey Grammer and his pregnant wife Kayte opted for glitz and glam as they jetted to Sin City to do it all again.



The couple wed for the second time during an intimate ceremony at Vegas’ Little Church of the West on Saturday night.

The former Frasier star was delighted to renew his wedding vows, telling US magazine People that “Kayte’s the most wonderful person in the world. I’m just so happy! We’re really excited.”



“We wanted to celebrate and re-dedicate (ourselves) to how much we love each other and to our growing family around the bend... I love that she had the courage to marry me twice!"



Kayte, who wore a custom-made Peter Langner babydoll dress for the occasion, is due to give birth to twins next month.



"I've always wanted shot-gun wedding pictures so we can show the kids later on!” Kelsey said, laughing.



Greg Smith from the church described the ceremony as touching.



“It was emotional. He was choked up about the whole time and you can tell they are very much in love and happy,” he said, adding, “He had tears of joy”.