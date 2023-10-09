Mariah Carey's twins are all smiles posing next to dad Nick Cannon for sweet celebratory moment – fans react

Nick Cannon is celebrating his 43rd birthday, and he has his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, by his side to do it.

The television personality rang in another year around the sun on October 8th, and shared an adorable photo next to his 12-year-olds, plus his mom Beth Gardner.

Monroe and Moroccan are Nick's first borns, and only children with Mariah Carey, who he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He has since welcomed ten other children with six different women.

Nick took to Instagram on his 43rd birthday and shared a sweet snap from his celebrations with the twins and their grandmother.

In the photo, the doting dad is sitting in front of his chocolate birthday cake planting a kiss on his son's cheek, while his daughter and mom stand smiling behind them.

"What a way to end this birthday!!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "With my First Borns and my Momma on her Birthing Day!!"

His fans quickly took to the comments section under the post to wish him a very happy birthday and gushed over the photo, with one writing: "Such beautiful kids," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Mr. Cannon!!" and: "Wishing you many many many blessings, laughs, smiles, and core memories!" as well as: "Awwww I love love love it!!! Happy Birthday Nick."

However, some also couldn't help but note the resemblance between Nick's mother Beth and his ex-wife Mariah, and the comments section was flooded with messages like: "Nick's mom looks like she could be Mariah herself or even her mother," and: "Every time I see his mom, I forget how much she looks like Mariah Carey," plus a third wrote: "Mom and Mariah resemble each other," and a fourth added: "Wow your mom looks like Mariah."

© Getty Nick and Mariah were married for almost ten years

Besides Monroe and Moroccan, Nick has grown his brood with kids Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Marie. He had another son, Zen, born in 2021, though he died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe are 12 years old

He welcomed Golden, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, three, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022.

© Getty Nick and Mariah with their twins in 2018

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa. He also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.

