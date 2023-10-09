Lisa Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood shares glimpse of twin daughters' bittersweet first birthday since mom's passing

It has been a bittersweet few days for Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron, who over the weekend celebrated their first birthday since their mom's passing back in January.

On October 7, the twins marked their 15th birthday, and celebrated it with their father, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Michael and the late singer met back in 2004, and tied the knot in 2006 before welcoming their daughters two years later. They divorced in 2021, however remained in contact until Lisa Marie's death. She also shared daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough, and their son Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020.

On Saturday, Michael took to Instagram to honor his girls' birthday, sharing a glimpse of their celebration.

The father-of-two first shared a photo of a piano in what appears to be his living room, and it is adorned with pink and white, heart-shaped balloons, four big, glittery gift boxes, and two matching Tiffany & Co. gift bags, plus two envelopes with Harper and Finley's names on them.

He also shared a snap of the yummy treats the girls got to enjoy on their special day, one cake for each of them plus cupcakes from Sprinkles and cookies from Crumbl.

© Instagram Michael shared a glimpse from the twins' birthday celebrations

Though he didn't share a photo of his twins, he wrote in the caption: "Fifteen years… it goes by in the blink of an eye."

He continued: "Mega amounts of love abound," adding: "Many thanks to everyone who sent their love and Birthday wishes."

© Instagram The musician made sure his girls were showered with love, and treats!

Fans swiftly took to the comments section under the post to share their birthday wishes for Harper and Finley, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Harper and Finley!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Finley and Harper, hope you both had a wonderful day," and: "Happy Birthday girls! Great job dad," as well as: "Happy birthday, hope y'all had an amazing birthday," plus another one of his followers added: "Happy 15th to Finley and Harper!! Hope they had the most blessed day… you are such a good father to them."

© Getty The twins with their mom, grandmother, and half older sister doing press for 'Elvis' in June 2022

Since Lisa Marie's passing, Michael has had full custody of his two daughters, while their older half sister Riley is the sole trustee of their inheritance.

© Instagram Lisa Marie had four children: Riley, Benjamin, Harper, and Finley

Earlier this year, Harper and Finley also celebrated their eighth grade graduation, and both Michael and their grandmother Priscilla Presley were seen attending the special event in California.

Lisa Marie passed away on January 12th aged 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest, It was later revealed she died from a bowel obstruction as a result of a complication from a gastric bypass surgery she underwent several years prior to her death.

