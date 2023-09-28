Matt Damon's four rarely-seen daughters with Luciana Barroso – see photos of blended family

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have one of the most rock solid celebrity marriages. The two have been together for over two decades and have been married since December 2005.

The two also share four daughters in their blended family. While they may have grown up away from the spotlight, they've recently had more time to shine after making appearances at both the Air and Oppenheimer premieres this past year.

While Luciana has often accompanied her husband to such high-profile events, his daughters have remained away from the public eye, so fans were treated to a rare sight of Matt's family.

WATCH: Matt Damon's Blended Family

Read on to learn more about the Oscar-winning star's four daughters and their lives outside of the spotlight...

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana first met in 2003

Alexia Barroso

Luciana welcomed Alexia in 1998 with her first husband, Arbello Barroso, when she was still living in her native Argentina. She and Matt met while he was filming Stuck on You in 2003 and she was a bartender.

Matt and Alexia now share a close relationship, with the 24-year-old closely following in her stepfather's footsteps in the TV and film industry, having made a cameo alongside her father in We Bought a Zoo in 2009.

© Getty Images Alexia has developed her father's interest in movies

Isabella Damon

Born in 2006, 17-year-old Isabella lives with her family in Miami, Florida, and is a typical teenager according to her famous dad, who has spoken about her relationship with his movies – she'll even roast him for bad ones too!

He also elaborated on her status as a major Harry Styles fan, telling Tara Hitchcock in 2021: "We gave my [then 15-year-old] a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles.

MORE: Matt Damon dishes on unforgettable kiss with Scarlett Johansson

"Harry Styles did a little video and said 'Hello' to her, and she lost her mind. I think that was the best we've done so far. I don't know how we'll top it."

© Rex The actor keeps his daughters out of the spotlight

Gia Damon

14-year-old Gia, born in 2008, was the only one of 52-year-old's daughters to not attend the Air premiere, although she did attend the Oppenheimer premiere this July. Plus, she has gotten the chance to be part of other such moments with her dad.

Matt recalled in an interview how he'd taken his daughters with him to South Africa while filming Invictus in 2009, saying that Isabella and Gia stole the show when it came to meeting Nelson Mandela.

MORE: Matt Damon's Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt shares surprising insight into 'commune' living and rarely-seen daughters

"Isabella and Gia couldn't take their eyes off him," he said. "They just were looking at each other, completely locked on each other the entire time."

© Getty Images Gia and Stella at the Oppenheimer premiere with friends

Stella Damon

12-year-old Alexia, born in October 2010, made her red carpet debut at the Air premiere in March alongside her siblings and parents, and followed it up with her appearance at the Oppenheimer premiere this July.

MORE: Matt Damon makes rare comment about wife Luciana Barroso after joining daughters on the red carpet

As the youngest, she has mostly remained away from the public eye, although Matt has mentioned that she's just like her older sisters in many ways.

© Getty Images Matt brought three of his daughters to the LA premiere of Air in March

Speaking with Ben on The Tonight Show in 2021, he spoke of the shenanigans he got up to with his daughters during the lockdown, saying: "I had let the kids dye my hair red.

RELATED: Hollywood BFFs: Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz, Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, more photos

"It was their art project basically, and it was clear that we weren't going back to work. Then they decide that I needed a mohawk, so they mohawked me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.