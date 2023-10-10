Tori Spelling's famous brother makes appearance alongside five children in rare photos

October is already proving to be a big month for Tori Spelling, as on Monday, October 9, she took to social media to celebrate her younger brother Randy's birthday.

Randy, who turns 45, currently works as a life coach but was once an actor just like his sister. He most notably starred in the show Sunset Beach (1997-99), which ran for one season, and was a guest star for 14 episodes on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1992-2000 over 14 episodes.

Tori, 50, shared many photographs of the siblings that chronicled their close relationship, spanning across their childhood to the present day.

In some of the photos, Randy was also surrounded by Tori's five children with her now estranged husband Dean McDermott.

Tori and Dean, who were married for 18 years before announcing their split earlier this year, are parents to sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, six, plus daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, who turns 12 on October 10, the day after her uncle's birthday.

The actress lovingly wrote for her brother: "Happy Birthday to this #OLDISH baby bro," adding: "I love you genie, blonde pea, fandill. Always! So proud of you as a human.

"You have always shone from within and I'm so happy you are getting your shine on externally now! Well well deserved. Showing that good kind humans always not only prevail but get their just desserts {even if it is gluten free}."

She added: "If you haven't listened yet, check out my brother's podcast @oldishpod and let him add some positivity to your day. He's added positivity to my life for 45 years now."

Randy, touched by the tribute, responded with: "T this was such a sweet and kind message. Big heart swell over here. Thank you so much. I love you like crazy!!!"

© Getty Images Tori and Randy are the children of TV royalty Aaron and Candy Spelling

Not only is it a big month for birthdays for the star, but also of memories, as earlier in the month, Tori marked 33 years to the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210, the show that made her a star.

Alongside her first photo as her character, Donna Martin, she reflected on the legacy the show had left behind and her own struggles with proving her worth as the "producer's daughter," given her late father, Aaron Spelling, created the show.

© Instagram Her children with her estranged husband Dean were also seen in the family photos

She penned: "Here's what I would say to that 15 year old girl in that photo. You ARE worth something. A lot! You will go on to not only OWN the character of Donna Martin but make her into one of the world's most iconic and beloved characters in tv hisTORI.

"Don't listen to anyone that makes you feel any less than you are! You can do anything you set your mind, heart, and soul towards doing! You ARE your father's daughter.

"So, be proud to be Aaron Spelling's daughter because you inherited all his amazing producing skills! Not to mention sTORItelling ability and creativity!"

Tori added at the end: "Oh, btw 15 year old Tori/Donna funny side note to America's most infamous virgin you will go on to have 5 kiddos lol. Oh, and btw they will rule the world too bc they are YOU!"

